Saints vs. Panthers Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 10

The Carolina Panthers will visit the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in a Week 10 NFL showdown on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Saints vs. Panthers at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 15.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

Panthers @ Saints Odds

Moneyline

Saints: -135

Panthers: +114

Spread

Saints -2.5: -108

Panthers +2.5: -112

Over/Under

Over 48.5: -102

Under 48.5: -118

Panthers @ Saints Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Orleans has won two of its last three, while Carolina has lost three straight, averaging 17.7 points scored and 32.0 points allowed during that stretch.

The Saints rank seventh in third-down conversion rate (43.5%), tied for second on fourth down (80.0%) and fourth in red-zone touchdown rate (70.4%). They’ve scored a touchdown on every goal-to-go possession this season.

Bryce Young has taken 14 sacks and thrown four interceptions over his last three starts after taking 12 sacks and throwing two picks in his first five. New Orleans has two of the NFL’s top four sack leaders in Chase Young (8.0) and Carl Granderson (7.5).

Tyler Shough has thrown 14 touchdown passes through eight games, the most by a Saints quarterback over that span in the last five seasons. Chris Olave ranks sixth in the NFL in both receptions (56) and receiving yards (734).

Saints -2.5

How to Watch Saints vs. Panthers