National Football League
Saints vs. Panthers Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 10
National Football League

Saints vs. Panthers Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 10

Updated Nov. 13, 2026 2:38 p.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
FOX Sports Research

The Carolina Panthers will visit the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in a Week 10 NFL showdown on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Saints vs. Panthers at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 15.

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

 Carolina Panthers New Orleans Saints Panthers @ Saints Odds

Moneyline

  • Saints: -135
  • Panthers: +114

Spread

  • Saints -2.5: -108
  • Panthers +2.5: -112

Over/Under

  • Over 48.5: -102
  • Under 48.5: -118
 

 Carolina Panthers New Orleans Saints Panthers @ Saints Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research: 

  • Orleans has won two of its last three, while Carolina has lost three straight, averaging 17.7 points scored and 32.0 points allowed during that stretch.
  • The Saints rank seventh in third-down conversion rate (43.5%), tied for second on fourth down (80.0%) and fourth in red-zone touchdown rate (70.4%). They’ve scored a touchdown on every goal-to-go possession this season.
  • Bryce Young has taken 14 sacks and thrown four interceptions over his last three starts after taking 12 sacks and throwing two picks in his first five. New Orleans has two of the NFL’s top four sack leaders in Chase Young (8.0) and Carl Granderson (7.5).
  • Tyler Shough has thrown 14 touchdown passes through eight games, the most by a Saints quarterback over that span in the last five seasons. Chris Olave ranks sixth in the NFL in both receptions (56) and receiving yards (734).

 Carolina Panthers New Orleans Saints Saints -2.5

How to Watch Saints vs. Panthers

 
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: How The FAA Ground Stop Is Affecting CFB, NFL This Weekend

How The FAA Ground Stop Is Affecting CFB, NFL This Weekend

recommended
  1. NFL Trending Image: Tom Brady Opens Up About 'Complicated' Relationship With Michigan

    Tom Brady Opens Up About 'Complicated' Relationship With Michigan

    NFL Trending Image: 2027 NFL Draft QB Power Rankings: Drew Mestemaker, Arch Manning In Tight Battle For No. 1

    2027 NFL Draft QB Power Rankings: Drew Mestemaker, Arch Manning In Tight Battle For No. 1

    NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL Quarterback Tiers: The Three QBs At The Top; Who's Replacement Level?

    2026 NFL Quarterback Tiers: The Three QBs At The Top; Who's Replacement Level?

  2. NFL Trending Image: NFL Trade Deadline: Who Were Biggest Winners, Losers? League Execs React To Top Deals

    NFL Trade Deadline: Who Were Biggest Winners, Losers? League Execs React To Top Deals

    NFL Trending Image: Second-Half Breakout Candidates: 25 Players Who Could Emerge In Season's Homestretch

    Second-Half Breakout Candidates: 25 Players Who Could Emerge In Season's Homestretch

    NFL Trending Image: The Top-50 NFL Players In The First Half Of The 2026 Season, Ranked

    The Top-50 NFL Players In The First Half Of The 2026 Season, Ranked

  3. NFL Trending Image: Chiefs Star Kenneth Walker III Has Groin Injury; Will He Play vs. Falcons?

    Chiefs Star Kenneth Walker III Has Groin Injury; Will He Play vs. Falcons?

    NFL Trending Image: That Was Fast! Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell Reveals Kirk Cousins Timeline

    That Was Fast! Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell Reveals Kirk Cousins Timeline

    NFL Trending Image: Sean McVay Gives Injury Updates On Rams Stars Myles Garrett, Trent McDuffie

    Sean McVay Gives Injury Updates On Rams Stars Myles Garrett, Trent McDuffie

Item 1 of 3
NFL trending
NFL Trending Image: Tom Brady Opens Up About 'Complicated' Relationship With Michigan
Tom Brady Opens Up About 'Complicated' Relationship With Michigan
NFL Trending Image: 2027 NFL Draft QB Power Rankings: Drew Mestemaker, Arch Manning In Tight Battle For No. 1
2027 NFL Draft QB Power Rankings: Drew Mestemaker, Arch Manning In Tight Battle For No. 1
NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL Quarterback Tiers: The Three QBs At The Top; Who's Replacement Level?
2026 NFL Quarterback Tiers: The Three QBs At The Top; Who's Replacement Level?
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Patriots vs Lions on FOX One Watch Patriots vs LionsWatch Panthers vs Saints on FOX One Watch Panthers vs SaintsWatch Texans vs Browns on FOX One Watch Texans vs BrownsWatch Jaguars vs Titans on FOX One Watch Jaguars vs TitansWatch Vikings vs Packers on FOX One Watch Vikings vs PackersWatch 49ers vs Cowboys on FOX One Watch 49ers vs Cowboys
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes