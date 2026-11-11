National Football League
National Football League
Saints vs. Panthers Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 10
Updated Nov. 13, 2026 2:38 p.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The Carolina Panthers will visit the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in a Week 10 NFL showdown on FOX.
Let’s take a look at the odds for Saints vs. Panthers at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 15.
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Moneyline
- Saints: -135
- Panthers: +114
Spread
- Saints -2.5: -108
- Panthers +2.5: -112
Over/Under
- Over 48.5: -102
- Under 48.5: -118
From FOX Sports Research:
- Orleans has won two of its last three, while Carolina has lost three straight, averaging 17.7 points scored and 32.0 points allowed during that stretch.
- The Saints rank seventh in third-down conversion rate (43.5%), tied for second on fourth down (80.0%) and fourth in red-zone touchdown rate (70.4%). They’ve scored a touchdown on every goal-to-go possession this season.
- Bryce Young has taken 14 sacks and thrown four interceptions over his last three starts after taking 12 sacks and throwing two picks in his first five. New Orleans has two of the NFL’s top four sack leaders in Chase Young (8.0) and Carl Granderson (7.5).
- Tyler Shough has thrown 14 touchdown passes through eight games, the most by a Saints quarterback over that span in the last five seasons. Chris Olave ranks sixth in the NFL in both receptions (56) and receiving yards (734).
How to Watch Saints vs. Panthers
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA
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