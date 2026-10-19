National Football League
Panthers vs. Buccaneers Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 7
National Football League

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 7

Published Oct. 25, 2026 1:00 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
FOX Sports Research

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will visit the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in a Week 7 NFL showdown on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Panthers vs. Buccaneers at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 25. 

 

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 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Carolina Panthers Buccaneers @ Panthers Odds

Moneyline

  • Panthers: -205
  • Buccaneers: +170

Spread

  • Panthers -3.5: -108
  • Buccaneers +3.5: -112

Over/Under

  • Over 44.5: -118
  • Under 44.5: -102
 

 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Carolina Panthers Buccaneers @ Panthers Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research: 

  • The Panthers rank fourth in the NFL in scoring (29.2 PPG) and second in total offense (404.4 YPG), with at least 340 total yards in all five games this season.
  • Bryce Young leads the NFL with 309.8 passing yards per game and has thrown for at least 280 yards in every game this season.
  • Chuba Hubbard has rushed for at least 100 yards and a touchdown in consecutive games, becoming the first Panther to do so since Christian McCaffrey in 2019.
  • Tampa Bay generates the NFL’s second-lowest pressure rate (29.6%) despite blitzing at the third-highest rate (43.8%), giving Young an opportunity to keep Carolina’s offense rolling.

 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Carolina Panthers The Pick: Panthers -3.5

How to Watch Panthers vs. Buccaneers

 
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