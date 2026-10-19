National Football League
National Football League
Panthers vs. Buccaneers Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 7
Published Oct. 25, 2026 1:00 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will visit the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in a Week 7 NFL showdown on FOX.
Let’s take a look at the odds for Panthers vs. Buccaneers at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 25.
This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.
Moneyline
- Panthers: -205
- Buccaneers: +170
Spread
- Panthers -3.5: -108
- Buccaneers +3.5: -112
Over/Under
- Over 44.5: -118
- Under 44.5: -102
From FOX Sports Research:
- The Panthers rank fourth in the NFL in scoring (29.2 PPG) and second in total offense (404.4 YPG), with at least 340 total yards in all five games this season.
- Bryce Young leads the NFL with 309.8 passing yards per game and has thrown for at least 280 yards in every game this season.
- Chuba Hubbard has rushed for at least 100 yards and a touchdown in consecutive games, becoming the first Panther to do so since Christian McCaffrey in 2019.
- Tampa Bay generates the NFL’s second-lowest pressure rate (29.6%) despite blitzing at the third-highest rate (43.8%), giving Young an opportunity to keep Carolina’s offense rolling.
How to Watch Panthers vs. Buccaneers
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
share
recommended
-
2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For Indiana-Michigan, Colts-Vikings
How Texas QB Arch Manning Fell From Projected No. 1 Pick To Potential Benching
Why Tom Brady Believes A Pair Of Veteran QBs Throw The Prettiest Passes In The NFL
-
NFL Trade Deadline: The Top Trade Candidate On All 32 Teams
Favorite 'Dogs: Back Ole Miss Over Texas; Falcons To Upset 49ers
The 20-Year-Old Behind Two-Minute Drill — And A Story Bigger Than The Game
-
Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Are The Patriots The Best Non-Undefeated Team?
What We Know About Colts QB Anthony Richardson's Marijuana Possession Charge
2026 NFL Odds Week 7: Lines, Spreads, Results For All 14 Games
Item 1 of 3