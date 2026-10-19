Panthers vs. Buccaneers Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 7

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will visit the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in a Week 7 NFL showdown on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Panthers vs. Buccaneers at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 25.

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Buccaneers @ Panthers Odds

Moneyline

Panthers: -205

Buccaneers: +170

Spread

Panthers -3.5: -108

Buccaneers +3.5: -112

Over/Under

Over 44.5: -118

Under 44.5: -102

Buccaneers @ Panthers Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

The Panthers rank fourth in the NFL in scoring (29.2 PPG) and second in total offense (404.4 YPG), with at least 340 total yards in all five games this season.

Bryce Young leads the NFL with 309.8 passing yards per game and has thrown for at least 280 yards in every game this season.

Chuba Hubbard has rushed for at least 100 yards and a touchdown in consecutive games, becoming the first Panther to do so since Christian McCaffrey in 2019.

Tampa Bay generates the NFL’s second-lowest pressure rate (29.6%) despite blitzing at the third-highest rate (43.8%), giving Young an opportunity to keep Carolina’s offense rolling.

The Pick: Panthers -3.5

How to Watch Panthers vs. Buccaneers