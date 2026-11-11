Packers vs. Vikings Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 10

The Minnesota Vikings will visit the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in a Week 10 NFL showdown on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Packers vs. Vikings at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 15.

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Vikings @ Packers Odds

Moneyline

Packers: -162

Vikings: +136

Spread

Packers -3: -108

Vikings +3: -112

Over/Under

Over 41.5: -102

Under 41.5: -118

Vikings @ Packers Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

The Vikings acquired Kirk Cousins from the Raiders on Tuesday, and he’s expected to start against Green Bay. He ranks second in the NFL with 20 touchdown passes this season. Minnesota’s starting quarterbacks have combined for 22 since the start of last season.

Green Bay has won five of its last six games and ranks second in the NFL with a +8 turnover margin. Minnesota has lost two straight, scoring 15 points against Detroit and six against Buffalo.

The Vikings have scored 11 offensive touchdowns, tied for the fewest in the NFL. Jordan Love has thrown multiple touchdown passes in eight of nine games, the most in the league.

Minnesota blitzes on 72.5% of opponent dropbacks, the highest rate in the Next Gen Stats era. Love leads the NFL with 967 passing yards against the blitz and is tied for the lead with 10 touchdown passes against it.

Green Bay is 2-5 against Minnesota since Brian Flores took over as defensive coordinator, including a 39-22 loss in Week 1. The Vikings lead the NFL in scoring defense at 14.5 points allowed per game.

Packers -3

How to Watch Packers vs. Vikings