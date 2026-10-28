A Sign of Hope: Lamar Jackson Returns To Practice As Ravens Prepare For Bills

Lamar Jackson was a full participant in practice for the Baltimore Ravens, which suggests his latest injury saga could be over sooner rather than later.

Maybe.

"I think the more you’re able to do and respond from and feel from certainly raises your optimism," coach Jesse Minter said Wednesday. "But again, we’ll kind of see how it goes throughout the week."

The Ravens play at Buffalo on Sunday.

Since his first full season as a starter in 2019, Jackson ranks seventh in starts among NFL quarterbacks. He's been less durable than fellow MVPs Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, but other top quarterbacks like Joe Burrow and Brock Purdy have had similar injury issues to the Baltimore star. Yet it's Jackson whose absences are so angst-inducing and opaque.

A combination of factors are at play — the league's culture of secrecy when it comes to injuries, a player whose mindset is hard to read, and a team that comes into every season with high expectations, but has yet to reach a Super Bowl with Jackson.

Coaches often talk about not wanting to give up too much information on injuries because it could help an opponent. That might sound paranoid, but preparing for Jackson is a significant undertaking, and it makes sense that Baltimore would want the other team to think he might play even when it's unlikely.

On the first Wednesday after Jackson injured his ankle this season, Minter said: "There's a lot of time between now and Sunday. ... There will be a point later in the week where we will figure out kind of where it is at."

That comment — on Oct. 7 — left open at least some possibility of a quick return for Jackson. He's missed three games since then.

The previous coaching staff wasn't much different. When Jackson injured his knee against Denver in 2022, John Harbaugh was quick to declare it was not a season-ending issue. Jackson didn't play again.

The way the Ravens talk about Jackson's injuries creates a cycle in which fans can get their hopes up each week, then are let down when he doesn't play. That makes him appear slow to return, and occasionally Jackson has weighed in himself, pointing out the severity of his injuries. Over a month after his 2022 injury — with a playoff game approaching — Jackson said on social media he'd suffered a grade 2 PCL sprain and his knee was still unstable.

Last week, Jackson spoke with reporters and said he was told he had a high ankle sprain — by no means a routine ailment.

"I’m just trying to move how I move," Jackson said. "If I can’t do that, I can’t help my team."

Even after two MVPs, Jackson takes heat for his sporadic attendance at voluntary offseason practices. That may be part of the reason he doesn't necessarily get the benefit of the doubt when hurt.

Then there are his contract negotiations, which rarely seem simple. He played out his whole rookie deal before the team put the franchise tag on him after the 2022 season. A collusion case — with Jackson's situation a big part of it — went to arbitration. The Ravens and Jackson were amicable in public after reaching a deal, but it's always been hard to tell how much contract talks affect him. That's led to wild speculation about his motivation when he misses games while hurt.

The Ravens, Minter included, make a point of talking about how hard Jackson works to get back on the field, but the team often sounds like it too is in the dark about whether or not he'll play.

"I don’t know if it’s because of lack of agent or what, that no one can kind of defend him," cornerback Marlon Humphrey said. "I do know this: If Lamar Jackson can play, if he’s healthy enough to play, he will play, and that’s kind of all I can say on that."