NFL DFS Week 7: Best Picks, Lineup Advice and Value Plays

Welcome back to our Daily Fantasy Football picks.

Last week, we took Tyler Shough at a bargain price, and he paid off in a big way with four total touchdowns. We also found value at running back with Ashton Jeanty, who delivered for us as well.

Let’s carry that momentum into Week 7.

On FanDuel, you’ll have $60,000 to fill out your lineup, with each player assigned a salary based on factors such as recent performance, matchup and expected production. The goal is to find the right mix of stars and value plays while staying under the cap.

Here are our favorite DFS plays for Week 7’s main Sunday slate.

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Quarterback

It hasn’t been the start to the season that Matthew Stafford and the Rams had hoped for, but we love them in a bounce-back spot after losing to the Cardinals at home as huge favorites.

Over the last three weeks, the Raiders rank last in the NFL in total defense, allowing 426.7 yards per game, and 26th in pass defense, allowing 274.3 net passing yards per game. Stafford should feast in this matchup against Las Vegas.

Running Back

Bijan Robinson had only nine carries against the Bears last week. That is an absolute tragedy and should never happen again. He made the most of them, rushing for 61 yards, but the volume just wasn’t enough.

That should change this week.

The 49ers have been susceptible to running backs, especially catching passes out of the backfield. They’ve allowed an NFL-high 43 receptions to the position and 276 receiving yards, the second-most behind Buffalo.

Tony Pollard at a cheap price is a solid play this week to balance out Bijan’s high salary in lineups.

Pollard got plenty of work last week against the Colts, rushing 19 times for 76 yards. The volume is there, and the touchdowns should come, especially at home. He also gets a favorable matchup against a Browns defense that has allowed the 11th-most rushing yards in the NFL through the first six weeks.

Wide Receiver

Matthew Golden is having a breakout season, and that should continue in Week 7.

The young wideout is sixth in the NFL in receiving yards and has topped 100 yards in two straight games.

This week, Golden gets the worst secondary in all of football. Before their bye last week, the Lions had allowed the most receiving yards and fantasy points to wide receivers. Detroit also currently ranks last in total defense (404.4 yards per game) and pass defense (297.4 net passing yards per game), and 30th in scoring defense (29.6 points per game).

Jalen Coker might be the most underrated receiver in the NFL this season. Despite missing a game due to injury, he has posted 138, 66 and 97 receiving yards in three of his four games.

Last week against Philly, he drew 13 targets as his volume continues to be high. With a favorable matchup against a struggling Tampa Bay secondary, Coker is a great value option at wideout this week.

Tight End

No team in the NFL has given up more fantasy points to tight ends this season than the Lions. They’ve allowed 16 more than anyone else despite playing one fewer game than most teams.

While the Packers’ receivers have taken over the offense, this could be a great spot for Tucker Kraft to get going. And he’s shown in past seasons what he’s capable of.

Defense

Titans $3,200

Another week, another punt option for us at defense. This strategy has paid off in five of six weeks this season.

This week, the Titans defense offers value against a Browns offense that has allowed the most sacks in the NFL. At home in what should be a low-scoring game, they could force some turnovers, too. And who knows, maybe even get a defensive or special teams touchdown like they did last week.