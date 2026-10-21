NFL Catchup: Giants To Start J.J. McCarthy; Josh Jacobs Back At Packers Practice

Wednesday brought a quarterback change in New York and a pair of offensive stars returned to practice as teams around the league ramp up for Week 7.

J.J. McCarthy will start for the Giants against the Texans after Jameis Winston was benched in Sunday’s loss to the Saints. Lamar Jackson got in some limited work for the Ravens as he tries to return from his ankle injury, and Josh Jacobs was back at practice for the Packers after being cleared following an NFL investigation.

Here’s the latest from around the NFL on Wednesday.

John Harbaugh is going with J.J. McCarthy at quarterback for the Giants’ Week 7 road game against the Texans on Sunday, head coach John Harbaugh announced.

McCarthy, acquired from the Vikings last month for a 2027 fifth-round pick, replaced Jameis Winston in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Saints after Winston threw two interceptions. He finished with 243 yards, a touchdown, an interception and 26 rushing yards.

Winston had started four of the last five games after Jaxson Dart’s season-ending knee injury, totaling 957 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions. New York is 2-1-1 in his starts and leads the NFC East at 3-2-1.

McCarthy has a history with the Harbaugh family, having played for Jim Harbaugh at Michigan and won the 2023 national title. The No. 10 pick in 2024, he missed that season with a torn meniscus and started 10 games for Minnesota in 2025.

Josh Jacobs is back on the field for Green Bay and is expected to play this week, according to NFL Network. Jacobs has been on the commissioner’s exempt list due to a misdemeanor battery charge in May. Jones was convicted of battery and fined $1,000 and agreed to a deferred judgment agreement on a charge of damage to property after pleading no contest in September.

Jacobs had his first media availability of the season and opened with an apology.

"I'm sorry for putting this team in this situation," Jacobs said. "Sometimes, when you go through life, situations occur. A 4-second, 3-second decision can alter your life."

Packers coach Matt LaFleur also addressed Jacobs’ return Wednesday.

"I think a lot of times you get in a situation where you might not make the right decision. I think people learn from their mistakes. He’s extremely remorseful," LaFleur said. "I do believe he is a good person. I’ve been around him quite a bit. I believe in second chances."

Lamar Jackson is finally back on the practice field in some capacity.

Coach Jesse Minter said the quarterback got "limited work in" during practice on Wednesday, though he called Jackson’s recovery "a day-by-day thing."

Jackson has missed the last two games since spraining his left ankle in an Oct. 4 win over the Titans.

Tyler Huntley led a comeback win in Atlanta in Week 5, before Baltimore fell 13-10 to the Browns last Sunday. At 4-2, the Ravens host the division-rival Bengals this week in a pivotal AFC North matchup.

Minter had said Monday that Jackson could "potentially" practice this week, and Wednesday’s work is the first sign his return to the lineup could be close.

Who's In, Who's Out For Patriots vs. Bears

The Patriots and Bears both have injury concerns heading into Thursday night’s game at Soldier Field.

Chicago ruled out running back Kyle Monangai, who will miss his third straight game with a thumb injury and turf toe. Linebacker Jack Sanborn is also out with a concussion.

New England ruled out five players: guards Alijah Vera-Tucker (hamstring) and Ben Brown (knee), and cornerbacks Carlton Davis III (neck), Karon Prunty (hamstring) and Channing Canada (hamstring).

The Patriots will have receiver A.J. Brown, who is off the injury report. Davis will miss his third straight game, and the Patriots haven’t had him and Christian Gonzalez on the field together since Week 3.