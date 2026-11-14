New England Patriots Place RB TreVeyon Henderson On Injured Reserve
TreVeyon Henderson's future is in doubt.
After missing the New England Patriots' last two games, Henderson released a statement about the "medical condition" preventing him from playing. But now the second-year running back will miss at least four more games after being placed on injured reserve.
Henderson could miss more time than the required four weeks, as he has no timetable for a return. He explained that he's managing "an unexpected and unusual medical emergency, involving a series of unexplained neurological symptoms that required hospitalization for several days."
Henderson said the condition impacted his physical ability in a season where he's ran for 203 yards and one touchdown over six games.
It's been a slow start to the career for the 2025 second-round draft pick after Henderson totaled 3,761 rushing yards over four seasons at Ohio State. He helped the Buckeyes win the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship as a senior.
He was expected to come in and immediately impact the Patriots' offense on the ground and through the air.
Instead, his career is uncertain.
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