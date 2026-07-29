National Football League
Los Angeles Chargers Over/Under Win Total: Can L.A. Overcome Division Rivals?
National Football League

Los Angeles Chargers Over/Under Win Total: Can L.A. Overcome Division Rivals?

Published Jul. 29, 2026 11:01 p.m. ET

Could this year's AFC West shape up to be like last year's NFC West? 

The Chargers, Broncos and Chiefs are all expected to dabble in the double-digit win range, meaning 10 wins might not be enough to capture that division.

Let's check out the Chargers' Over/Under win total odds for the 2026 season.

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

Los Angeles Chargers

Over 9.5: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)
Under 9.5: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

What to know: The Chargers won 11 games in 2025 despite losing both All-Pro tackles, Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater, for most of the season. Both are expected to return in 2026, and Los Angeles also added Mike McDaniel as offensive coordinator. 

Even with those major boosts, the Chargers’ win total is somehow lower entering the season.

How could that be?

Well, it might have something to do with Vegas anticipating that rival Kansas City returns to form after winning just six games last season. It could also mean that oddsmakers remain high on Denver, fresh off winning 14 games last season.

Odds: This upcoming season, Los Angeles is the +190 second choice to win the AFC West, the +830 fifth choice to win the AFC and the +1700 eighth choice to win the Super Bowl.

 
 
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: New York Giants Over/Under Win Total: Can John Harbaugh Turn Things Around?

New York Giants Over/Under Win Total: Can John Harbaugh Turn Things Around?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes