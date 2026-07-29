Los Angeles Chargers Over/Under Win Total: Can L.A. Overcome Division Rivals?

Could this year's AFC West shape up to be like last year's NFC West?

The Chargers, Broncos and Chiefs are all expected to dabble in the double-digit win range, meaning 10 wins might not be enough to capture that division.

Let's check out the Chargers' Over/Under win total odds for the 2026 season.

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Los Angeles Chargers

Over 9.5: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)

Under 9.5: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

What to know: The Chargers won 11 games in 2025 despite losing both All-Pro tackles, Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater, for most of the season. Both are expected to return in 2026, and Los Angeles also added Mike McDaniel as offensive coordinator.

Even with those major boosts, the Chargers’ win total is somehow lower entering the season.

How could that be?

Well, it might have something to do with Vegas anticipating that rival Kansas City returns to form after winning just six games last season. It could also mean that oddsmakers remain high on Denver, fresh off winning 14 games last season.

Odds: This upcoming season, Los Angeles is the +190 second choice to win the AFC West, the +830 fifth choice to win the AFC and the +1700 eighth choice to win the Super Bowl.