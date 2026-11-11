Lions vs. Patriots Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 10

The Detroit Lions will face the New England Patriots on Sunday in a Week 10 NFL showdown on FOX in Munich, Germany.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Lions vs. Patriots at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 15.

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Lions vs Patriots Odds

Moneyline

Lions: -148

Patriots: +124

Spread

Lions -2.5: -108

Patriots +2.5: -112

Over/Under

Over 51.5: -102

Under 51.5: -118

Lions vs Patriots Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Detroit ranks fifth in the NFL at 27.8 points per game. After three straight games scoring 20 or fewer, the Lions face a Patriots defense that just gave up 45 to Green Bay and has allowed 30-plus three times this season.

New England is 0-3 when it fails to force a takeaway. Detroit has committed just five giveaways all season, tied for the second fewest in the NFL, which could make it tough for the Patriots to cut drives short.

Drake Maye has accounted for at least three touchdowns in six straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL. He leads the league with eight touchdown passes of 20-plus air yards, and Detroit has allowed five on those throws, tied for the second most.

Maye has thrown for 832 yards against the blitz, second most in the NFL. Detroit ranks second with 12 sacks when blitzing, so Maye has a chance to turn one of the Lions’ biggest strengths into explosive plays.

Jahmyr Gibbs leads the NFL with 1,132 scrimmage yards and is tied for the league lead with 11 touchdowns.

The Pick: Over 51.5

How to Watch Lions vs. Patriots