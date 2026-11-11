National Football League
Lions vs. Patriots Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 10
National Football League

Lions vs. Patriots Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 10

Updated Nov. 13, 2026 2:32 p.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
FOX Sports Research

The Detroit Lions will face the New England Patriots on Sunday in a Week 10 NFL showdown on FOX in Munich, Germany. 

Let’s take a look at the odds for Lions vs. Patriots at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 15.

 

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 Detroit Lions New England Patriots Lions vs Patriots Odds

Moneyline

  • Lions: -148
  • Patriots: +124

Spread

  • Lions -2.5: -108
  • Patriots +2.5: -112

Over/Under

  • Over 51.5: -102
  • Under 51.5: -118
 

 Detroit Lions New England Patriots Lions vs Patriots Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research: 

  • Detroit ranks fifth in the NFL at 27.8 points per game. After three straight games scoring 20 or fewer, the Lions face a Patriots defense that just gave up 45 to Green Bay and has allowed 30-plus three times this season.
  • New England is 0-3 when it fails to force a takeaway. Detroit has committed just five giveaways all season, tied for the second fewest in the NFL, which could make it tough for the Patriots to cut drives short.
  • Drake Maye has accounted for at least three touchdowns in six straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL. He leads the league with eight touchdown passes of 20-plus air yards, and Detroit has allowed five on those throws, tied for the second most.
  • Maye has thrown for 832 yards against the blitz, second most in the NFL. Detroit ranks second with 12 sacks when blitzing, so Maye has a chance to turn one of the Lions’ biggest strengths into explosive plays.
  • Jahmyr Gibbs leads the NFL with 1,132 scrimmage yards and is tied for the league lead with 11 touchdowns.

 Detroit Lions New England Patriots The Pick: Over 51.5

How to Watch Lions vs. Patriots

 
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