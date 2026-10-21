National Football League
National Football League
Lions vs. Packers Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 7
Published Oct. 25, 2026 4:25 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The Green Bay Packers will visit the Detroit Lions on Sunday in a Week 7 NFL showdown on FOX.
Let’s take a look at the odds for Lions vs. Packers at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 25.
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Moneyline
- Lions: -166
- Packers: +140
Spread
- Lions -3: -108
- Packers +3: -112
Over/Under
- Over 53.5: -118
- Under 53.5: -102
From FOX Sports Research:
- Detroit ranks second in the NFL in scoring (32.8 PPG) and is the only team to score at least 25 points and gain 350 total yards in every game this season.
- Jared Goff (297.0) and Jordan Love (280.7) both rank among the NFL’s top five in passing yards per game. Goff has 12 touchdown passes without an interception.
- Love leads the NFL with 988 passing yards on downfield throws, while Detroit allows a 128.7 passer rating on those attempts, the second-worst mark in the league.
- Jahmyr Gibbs leads the NFL with nine scrimmage touchdowns despite already having his bye. Green Bay has allowed nine rushing touchdowns, tied for the second-most in the NFL.
How to Watch Lions vs. Packers
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: Ford Field, Detroit, MI
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