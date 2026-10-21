Lions vs. Packers Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 7

The Green Bay Packers will visit the Detroit Lions on Sunday in a Week 7 NFL showdown on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Lions vs. Packers at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 25.

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Packers @ Lions Odds

Moneyline

Lions: -166

Packers: +140

Spread

Lions -3: -108

Packers +3: -112

Over/Under

Over 53.5: -118

Under 53.5: -102

Packers @ Lions Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Detroit ranks second in the NFL in scoring (32.8 PPG) and is the only team to score at least 25 points and gain 350 total yards in every game this season.

Jared Goff (297.0) and Jordan Love (280.7) both rank among the NFL’s top five in passing yards per game. Goff has 12 touchdown passes without an interception.

Love leads the NFL with 988 passing yards on downfield throws, while Detroit allows a 128.7 passer rating on those attempts, the second-worst mark in the league.

Jahmyr Gibbs leads the NFL with nine scrimmage touchdowns despite already having his bye. Green Bay has allowed nine rushing touchdowns, tied for the second-most in the NFL.

The Pick: Over 53.5

How to Watch Lions vs. Packers