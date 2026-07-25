National Football League
49ers Coach Kyle Shanahan Hurt In Car Crash, Limited As Training Camp Opens
National Football League

49ers Coach Kyle Shanahan Hurt In Car Crash, Limited As Training Camp Opens

Published Jul. 25, 2026 1:02 p.m. ET

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was injured in a car crash earlier this month that will limit his participation at the start of training camp, the team announced Saturday, when camp opened.

Shanahan suffered a concussion, broke his nose and several ribs, and injured his hands in the crash, a person familiar with the injuries told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because the person wasn't authorized to discuss them.

The team described the injuries only as "non-life-threatening" and thanked first responders for their work at the scene of the crash last week.

The Niners will conduct their first practice on Sunday with assistant head coach/offensive line coach Chris Foerster running the team, along with coordinators Klay Kubiak, Raheem Morris and Brant Boyer.

Shanahan is entering his 10th season as 49ers coach and is one of the most highly regarded coaches in the game for his offensive acumen. San Francisco has made two trips to the Super Bowl under his watch following the 2019 and 2023 seasons and made two additional appearances in the NFC title game in the 2021 and '22 seasons.

Shanahan has a 91-72 record in the regular season and playoffs for the 49ers, ranking third in franchise history in wins behind George Seifert (108) and Bill Walsh (102).

The team overcame significant injuries last season to finish 12-5 in the regular season and win a playoff game as Shanahan finished fifth in voting for the AP NFL Coach of the Year.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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