Jay Glazer Shares Jalen Hurts Health Update, NFL And NFLPA Joint Investigation

After the scary situation involving Jalen Hurts’ health and the discovery of blood clots, FOX Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer provided an update on where the Eagles quarterback stands and how the NFL is responding.

The Super Bowl LIX MVP was first injured when he took a cleat to the calf against the Rams on Oct. 4. Then, leading up to the Eagles' Week 5 international matchup with the Jaguars in London, Hurts underwent a medical evaluation, and doctors found blood clots.

"[On Oct. 10,] he actually went to the Cleveland Clinic there in London, which has been approved by the NFL and NFLPA together. They're the ones who saw [he had] a blood clot, but it's superficial. They cleared him to play. They cleared him to travel," Glazer said on "FOX NFL Sunday."

Hurts was originally diagnosed with left calf superficial vein thrombosis in London. The blood clot the doctors discovered allowed Hurts to play against the Jaguars.

"So on Wednesday, the Eagles then took him in for another scan," Glazer said. "That scan showed that the blood clot had then traveled. … On Friday, he had yet another opinion up in Boston, and that doctor showed that the blood clot had now spread to his lungs, multiple blood clots there, pulmonary embolisms.

"At that point, this is not a player issue, this is a life issue, a real life issue for Jalen Hurts. We got to make sure he is good, no matter what."

Given the severity of blood clots and the timeline leading into his start in London, Glazer also said the NFL and NFLPA are moving forward with a formal investigation, rather than point fingers.

"The NFLPA and the NFL together this morning announced we're going to do a joint investigation, which they normally don't do. They want to find out whether things were handled inappropriately, but they also want to ask: ‘Did we all handle this the right way, and could we do better in the future for players who go through the same thing?’"