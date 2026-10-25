National Football League
Jay Glazer Shares Jalen Hurts Health Update, NFL And NFLPA Joint Investigation
National Football League

Jay Glazer Shares Jalen Hurts Health Update, NFL And NFLPA Joint Investigation

Published Oct. 25, 2026 1:17 p.m. ET

After the scary situation involving Jalen Hurts’ health and the discovery of blood clots, FOX Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer provided an update on where the Eagles quarterback stands and how the NFL is responding.

The Super Bowl LIX MVP was first injured when he took a cleat to the calf against the Rams on Oct. 4. Then, leading up to the Eagles' Week 5 international matchup with the Jaguars in London, Hurts underwent a medical evaluation, and doctors found blood clots.

"[On Oct. 10,] he actually went to the Cleveland Clinic there in London, which has been approved by the NFL and NFLPA together. They're the ones who saw [he had] a blood clot, but it's superficial. They cleared him to play. They cleared him to travel," Glazer said on "FOX NFL Sunday."

Hurts was originally diagnosed with left calf superficial vein thrombosis in London. The blood clot the doctors discovered allowed Hurts to play against the Jaguars.

"So on Wednesday, the Eagles then took him in for another scan," Glazer said. "That scan showed that the blood clot had then traveled. … On Friday, he had yet another opinion up in Boston, and that doctor showed that the blood clot had now spread to his lungs, multiple blood clots there, pulmonary embolisms.

"At that point, this is not a player issue, this is a life issue, a real life issue for Jalen Hurts. We got to make sure he is good, no matter what."

Given the severity of blood clots and the timeline leading into his start in London, Glazer also said the NFL and NFLPA are moving forward with a formal investigation, rather than point fingers.

"The NFLPA and the NFL together this morning announced we're going to do a joint investigation, which they normally don't do. They want to find out whether things were handled inappropriately, but they also want to ask: ‘Did we all handle this the right way, and could we do better in the future for players who go through the same thing?’"

share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Ravens Announce QB Lamar Jackson Week 7 Game Status vs. Bengals

Ravens Announce QB Lamar Jackson Week 7 Game Status vs. Bengals

recommended
  1. NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For Indiana-Michigan, Colts-Vikings

    2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For Indiana-Michigan, Colts-Vikings

    NFL Trending Image: How Texas QB Arch Manning Fell From Projected No. 1 Pick To Potential Benching

    How Texas QB Arch Manning Fell From Projected No. 1 Pick To Potential Benching

    NFL Trending Image: Why Tom Brady Believes A Pair Of Veteran QBs Throw The Prettiest Passes In The NFL

    Why Tom Brady Believes A Pair Of Veteran QBs Throw The Prettiest Passes In The NFL

  2. NFL Trending Image: NFL Trade Deadline: The Top Trade Candidate On All 32 Teams

    NFL Trade Deadline: The Top Trade Candidate On All 32 Teams

    NFL Trending Image: Favorite 'Dogs: Back Ole Miss Over Texas; Falcons To Upset 49ers

    Favorite 'Dogs: Back Ole Miss Over Texas; Falcons To Upset 49ers

    NFL Trending Image: The 20-Year-Old Behind Two-Minute Drill — And A Story Bigger Than The Game

    The 20-Year-Old Behind Two-Minute Drill — And A Story Bigger Than The Game

  3. NFL Trending Image: Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Are The Patriots The Best Non-Undefeated Team?

    Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Are The Patriots The Best Non-Undefeated Team?

    NFL Trending Image: What We Know About Colts QB Anthony Richardson's Marijuana Possession Charge

    What We Know About Colts QB Anthony Richardson's Marijuana Possession Charge

    NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL Odds Week 7: Lines, Spreads, Results For All 14 Games

    2026 NFL Odds Week 7: Lines, Spreads, Results For All 14 Games

Item 1 of 3
NFL trending
NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For Indiana-Michigan, Colts-Vikings
2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For Indiana-Michigan, Colts-Vikings
NFL Trending Image: How Texas QB Arch Manning Fell From Projected No. 1 Pick To Potential Benching
How Texas QB Arch Manning Fell From Projected No. 1 Pick To Potential Benching
NFL Trending Image: Why Tom Brady Believes A Pair Of Veteran QBs Throw The Prettiest Passes In The NFL
Why Tom Brady Believes A Pair Of Veteran QBs Throw The Prettiest Passes In The NFL
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Giants vs Texans Watch Giants vs TexansWatch 49ers vs Falcons Watch 49ers vs FalconsWatch Buccaneers vs Panthers Watch Buccaneers vs PanthersWatch Packers vs Lions Watch Packers vs LionsWatch Rams vs Raiders Watch Rams vs Raiders
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes