How to Watch Rams vs. Eagles: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Los Angeles Rams visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 4, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles are 2-1 this season, while the Rams are 1-2.

Philadelphia lost 27-7 at Chicago last Monday and is averaging 18.3 points per game while allowing 23. Los Angeles lost 30-26 at Denver and is averaging 20.3 points per game while allowing 21.

Los Angeles is a 3-point favorite over Philadelphia, with a total of 43.5 and a moneyline of -166 for the Rams and +139 for the Eagles.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Rams vs. Eagles

When: Sunday, October 4, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Philadelphia needs a cleaner game from him after Monday night. Hurts completed 16 of 25 passes for 153 yards with an interception in the loss to Chicago, then added a rushing touchdown on 4 carries for 25 yards. He's at 620 passing yards and 5 touchdowns through three games this season.

The Rams have already picked off three passes on defense this year, and the Eagles sit at minus-5 in turnover differential entering Sunday. Hurts was evaluated for a concussion against the Bears and cleared to return, and he's expected to start at home. Taking care of the football is the job this week.

The ground game has been one of Philadelphia's steadier pieces, and Barkley is the reason why. He ran 15 times for 82 yards at a 5.5 average against Chicago, and he's yet to top 15 carries in any game this season despite totaling 174 yards on 34 attempts.

That efficiency lines up well with a Rams defense allowing 21 points per game and just 3 sacks through three weeks, part of an Eagles rushing attack averaging 110.7 yards per game as a team. Barkley gave Philadelphia one of its few steady answers in a rough week.

Los Angeles has leaned on Stafford early, and the volume backs it up. He has thrown for 872 yards and 6 touchdowns through three games, with the Rams ranking second in the league in passing yards per game at 284.0 and averaging 417.7 total yards, one of the stronger early-season outputs in football.

Philadelphia's defense hasn't recorded an interception through three games and is tied for 28th in the league with 3 sacks. That combination gives Stafford a favorable setup on paper against an Eagles pass defense still searching for its first takeaway.

Recent form has been loud for Adams. He caught 7 of 13 targets for 137 yards in the Week 3 loss to Denver, and over the last two games, with Puka Nacua sidelined by a hip injury, he has 15 catches for 332 yards and 2 touchdowns. For the season he leads the Rams with 18 receptions, 358 yards and 2 touchdown catches. Nacua is expected to return Sunday.

That production now meets an Eagles defense that has allowed 69 points across three games. Philadelphia has contested plenty of throws without forcing a single takeaway, and Adams has been the receiver making teams pay for it.

Rams vs. Eagles Odds

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