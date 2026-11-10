How to Watch Patriots vs. Lions: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The New England Patriots face the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. ET from Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

The Lions are 6-2 and take a four-game winning streak to Munich, the last three by 10 points or fewer, including a win at Miami in Week 9. They sit a half game behind Chicago in the NFC North. The Patriots are 5-4 after a home loss to Green Bay and trail Buffalo by two and a half games in the AFC East.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Patriots vs. Lions

When: Sunday, November 15, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. ET

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Drake Maye ranks sixth in the NFL with 2,282 passing yards, but he has also thrown 11 interceptions. Three of them came in the loss to Green Bay on Nov. 8, a game in which he also threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns.

He has been sacked 20 times, and Detroit has 27 sacks, third-most in the NFL. That pass rush is the risk, but his 8.4 yards per attempt gives him a way through a Lions defense that allows 260.9 passing yards per game, the most in the NFL.

Only two interceptions all season, along with 15 touchdown passes, give Goff a 106.4 QBR for a 6-2 Lions team. His 2,134 passing yards rank ninth in the NFL, though he managed only 170 yards and one interception at Miami on Nov. 8.

New England allows 231.9 passing yards per game, the eighth-most in the NFL, and has 25 sacks to Goff's 19 taken. His two interceptions meet a Patriots defense with five of its own in nine games, so New England has to force mistakes he rarely makes.

Four 100-yard games and nine rushing touchdowns have Gibbs third in the NFL with 847 rushing yards. He ran for 153 yards and a score against Minnesota on Nov. 1, then got 74 yards on 20 carries at Miami on Nov. 8.

He averages 4.8 yards per carry, down from the 6.7 he posted against the Vikings, and Detroit runs for 127.8 yards per game as a team. His 105.9 rushing yards per game run into a Patriots defense that allows 96.7 per game, ninth-fewest in the NFL.

Patriots vs. Lions Odds

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