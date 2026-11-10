How to Watch Panthers vs. Saints: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Carolina Panthers visit the New Orleans Saints in Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at 1 p.m. ET from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The Saints beat Cleveland by one point in Week 9 and have won two of their last three games. The Panthers have lost three straight since a win at Philadelphia, and with both teams tied atop the NFC South at 3-5, the winner takes sole possession of first place.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Panthers vs. Saints

When: Sunday, November 15, 2026 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Bryce Young has 2,197 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions, and he has been sacked 26 times. He threw for 276 yards and three touchdowns against Denver on Nov. 8, and Carolina averages 261.1 passing yards per game.

New Orleans allows 236.6 passing yards per game, fifth-most in the NFL, and has 23 sacks and four interceptions. The Saints have only four interceptions, so Young's six are the larger number. Young has absorbed 26 sacks, and the Saints have 23 of their own.

A 79-yard day on 16 carries against Denver on Nov. 8 left Chuba Hubbard with 619 rushing yards and five touchdowns for the season. He also has 26 catches, and Carolina runs for only 101.3 yards per game as a team.

New Orleans allows 133.9 rushing yards per game, fourth-most in the NFL, while Carolina gains 101.3 on the ground and passes for 261.1. Hubbard's 26 catches matter too, since the Saints allow 236.6 passing yards per game, fifth-most in the NFL.

Eight fumbles stand out in the 1,986 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and six interceptions on Tyler Shough's season line. He threw for 265 yards and one touchdown without an interception against Cleveland on Nov. 8.

Carolina allows 211.5 passing yards per game and has only 11 sacks, the fewest in the NFL, along with five interceptions. New Orleans averages 230.5 passing yards per game and has been sacked 20 times. Shough has fumbled eight times, and the Panthers' 11 sacks are the fewest in the league.

Chris Olave has 56 catches for 734 yards and two touchdowns. He saw 12 targets and caught seven for 98 yards against Cleveland on Nov. 8, and he has done it for a Saints offense that has been sacked 20 times.

Carolina allows 211.5 passing yards per game, and New Orleans throws for 230.5 per game as a team. Carolina has only 11 sacks and five interceptions on defense. With 56 catches already, Olave faces a Panthers defense allowing 211.5 passing yards per game.

Panthers vs. Saints Odds

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