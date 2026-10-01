How to Watch Falcons vs. Saints: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Atlanta Falcons visit the New Orleans Saints on Monday, October 5, 2026 at 8:15 p.m. ET from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

Both teams enter 1-2. The Saints are averaging 27.0 points per game and allowing 27.7. The Falcons are averaging 17 points per game and allowing 22.7.

The Saints are 2.5-point favorites over the Falcons, with a total of 47.5 and a moneyline of -148 for the Saints and +125 for the Falcons.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Falcons vs. Saints

When: Monday, October 5, 2026 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN Unlimited - Get the FOX One / ESPN Bundle

Players To Watch

New Orleans' passing game has carried the offense through three weeks, and Tyler Shough has driven it at a heavy clip. He has completed 68.9 percent of his throws for 917 yards, 8 touchdowns and 3 interceptions, and the Saints rank fourth in the league in passing yards per game at 281.3. In last week's 35-27 loss to Las Vegas, he went 29 of 42 for 255 yards and a career-high 4 touchdowns, keeping New Orleans in a shootout it couldn't quite close.

tlanta's defense is allowing 263 passing yards per game, third most in the league, a number that fits the volume Shough has already put up.

No Saints target has been busier than Chris Olave through three games. He has turned 36 targets into 27 catches for 375 yards and a touchdown, already clearing 100 receiving yards twice, including a 9-catch, 107-yard day in last week's loss to Las Vegas.

Atlanta's secondary has been active without much to show for it, breaking up 17 passes but coming away with just 1 interception all season. That aggressive, low-reward profile is exactly what Olave has picked apart all year.

Atlanta's ground game exploded last time out, and Bijan Robinson was the reason why. He carried 29 times for 194 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Week 3 win over Green Bay, adding 19 receiving yards and a 55-yard burst. He is up to 349 rushing yards and 3 total touchdowns through three games, and Atlanta ranks second in the league in rushing yards per game at 173.0.

New Orleans is allowing 27.7 points per game, fifth most in the league, having given up 83 points through three weeks. Robinson's workload and burst are built to keep piling onto a defense that's already leaking points.

New Orleans' pass rush has been busy without turning many takeaways, and now it draws a receiver coming off the best game of his career. Drake London caught 9 of 10 targets for a career-high 194 yards in the Week 3 win over Green Bay, including back-to-back fourth-quarter gains of 68 and 40 yards. Through three games he has 15 catches for 274 yards on 20 targets, a surge that lined up with Michael Penix Jr.'s return under center.

The Saints have 7 sacks this season but are tied for 25th in the league with just 1 interception. A group that gets to the passer without finishing plays is the kind London has already made pay this year.

Falcons vs. Saints Odds

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