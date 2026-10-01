How to Watch Colts vs. Commanders: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Indianapolis Colts visit the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Oct. 4, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The game airs on NFL Network. Both teams are 1-2 this season.

Indianapolis beat Houston 19-17 last Sunday and is averaging 24.0 points per game while allowing 30.3. Washington beat Seattle 33-31 and is averaging 25.0 points per game while allowing 30.7.

Indianapolis is a 3.5-point favorite over Washington, with a total of 47.5 and a moneyline of -194 for the Colts and +162 for the Commanders.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Colts vs. Commanders

When: Sunday, October 4, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. ET

Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

TV: NFL Network

Stream: ESPN Unlimited - Get the FOX One / ESPN Bundle

Players To Watch

Recent form puts Taylor front and center for Indianapolis. The Colts have 4 rushing touchdowns through three games, tied for 4th in the league, and Taylor just handled 25 touches for 72 scrimmage yards in a 19-17 win over Houston. He opened the season with back-to-back two-touchdown games and is averaging 25 touches per game through Week 3.

Washington has allowed 92 points through three games, 31st in the league at 30.7 points per game, and has faced a steady diet of run volume from opponents pushing games into higher-scoring territory. Taylor's workload sits at the center of that matchup.

For Indianapolis, the passing game starts with efficiency from Jones. He has thrown for 611 yards and 3 touchdowns through three games, completing 65 of 98 passes for a 66.3% completion rate. He also has 3 interceptions, and that ball security number stands out with the Colts sitting at minus-5 in turnover margin.

Washington's defense has created some takeaways, with 2 interceptions and a plus-2 turnover margin through three games, even while allowing 30.7 points per game. Jones' decision-making under pressure is the piece to watch.

Against Seattle in Week 3, Mariota gave Washington a jolt, throwing 3 touchdown passes in a 33-31 win. He enters this matchup as the Commanders' passing touchdown leader with 4, and Washington has 7 passing touchdowns through three games, tied for 6th in the league, despite averaging just 182 passing yards per game.

Indianapolis has allowed 91 points in three games, 30.3 per game and 29th in the league, though the Colts do have 7 sacks, tied for 12th. Mariota's quick decision-making from last week carries directly into this matchup.

Colts vs. Commanders Odds

Learn more about the Indianapolis Colts vs. Washington Commanders game and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

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