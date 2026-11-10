National Football League
How to Watch Chiefs vs. Falcons
National Football League

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Falcons: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Nov. 15, 2026 7:58 a.m. ET

The Kansas City Chiefs visit the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at 1 p.m. ET from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

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The Chiefs got back on track with a win over the Jets in Week 9 after road losses at Seattle and Denver, and they sit a half game behind the Broncos in the AFC West. The Falcons have dropped two straight, but no NFC South team has more than three wins, so Atlanta is only a half game out of first place.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Falcons

  • When: Sunday, November 15, 2026 at 1 p.m. ET
  • Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
  • TV: CBS
  • Stream: Paramount+
  • Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

Fourteen touchdown passes against four interceptions give Mahomes a clean ledger across 2,037 passing yards, though he has been sacked 11 times. He completed 23 of 31 passes for 242 yards against the Jets on Nov. 8.

Atlanta allows 228.0 passing yards per game, 13th-most in the NFL, and has 20 sacks. Kansas City averages 246.4 passing yards per game as a team. With only four interceptions all season, Mahomes faces a Falcons defense that has intercepted just three passes.

Kenneth Walker III has 872 rushing yards and seven touchdowns at 5.5 yards per carry. He ran 18 times for 102 yards against the Jets on Nov. 8. The official Week 10 injury report lists him as questionable with a groin injury.

Atlanta allows 118.8 rushing yards per game, and Kansas City runs for 137.8 as a team at 5.1 yards per attempt. Against a Falcons run defense with those numbers, his 5.5 yards per carry are the best weapon Kansas City has.

Six interceptions, four of them in one game at Tampa Bay on Nov. 1, sit beside 1,444 passing yards and 10 touchdowns on Penix's season line. He threw for 162 yards with one touchdown and one interception against Cincinnati on Nov. 8.

Kansas City allows 210.4 passing yards per game, seventh-fewest in the NFL, and has 14 sacks and six interceptions. Atlanta has thrown 12 interceptions as a team, and Penix owns half of them. The Falcons cannot afford a repeat of the four-interception game at Tampa Bay against a Chiefs defense with six picks.

Bijan Robinson has 880 rushing yards, five touchdowns and 31 receptions. He carried 19 times for 100 yards against Cincinnati on Nov. 8, on top of his 31 catches this season.

Kansas City allows 97.5 rushing yards per game, 10th-fewest in the NFL, while Atlanta runs for 137.2 per game at 4.8 yards per attempt. Atlanta passes for only 185.4 yards per game, so his 31 receptions give Atlanta a second route against a Chiefs run defense that allows 97.5 yards per game.

Chiefs vs. Falcons Odds

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