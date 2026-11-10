The Los Angeles Chargers visit the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, at 8:15 p.m. ET from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

The Ravens are 4-5 after a 33-10 loss to the Jaguars in Week 9, and the quarterback spot is in flux. Joe Fagnano went 10 of 18 for 60 yards in that game, and Baltimore is expected to turn to Jacoby Brissett, acquired from Arizona.

The Chargers are still looking for their first win at 0-8 after a 44-22 loss to the Texans in Week 9. Los Angeles gave up 44 points in that game and allows 27.4 per game for the season.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Chargers vs. Ravens

When: Monday, November 16, 2026 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN Unlimited - Get the FOX One / ESPN Bundle

Players To Watch

Justin Herbert has been sacked 31 times, and the winless Chargers need far better protection for him in Baltimore.

He has thrown 11 interceptions against six touchdown passes and has fumbled seven times, so ball security comes first. His lone touchdown pass across the last three games came in the loss to the Texans. Baltimore allows 229.8 passing yards per game, the 10th-most in the NFL, and has only four interceptions, so there are chances if he gets time.

Omarion Hampton ran 13 times for 60 yards against the Texans in Week 9, his best day on the ground in the Chargers' last three games.

He leads Los Angeles with 369 rushing yards and averages 3.6 yards per carry. Baltimore allows 99.9 rushing yards per game. The Chargers need Hampton to keep them out of long-yardage downs, because Herbert has been sacked 31 times. Hampton has also caught 11 passes, and quick throws to him could help the line.

Baltimore's quarterback fix is Jacoby Brissett, acquired from Arizona and expected to start after Joe Fagnano went 10 of 18 for 60 yards in a 33-10 loss to Jacksonville. Brissett threw seven interceptions in eight starts for the Cardinals, three of them in one game at the Giants.

Protection should be steadier here, because the Chargers have only 13 sacks. The ball is the bigger risk, and Los Angeles has seven interceptions. His 5.6 yards per attempt meets a Chargers pass defense that allows 221.3 yards per game, a middle-of-the-league number, so Baltimore needs him to avoid the mistake more than hit the big play.

Derrick Henry leads Baltimore with 689 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns, and he scored at Buffalo in Week 8.

He has 175 carries, the most of any back in this matchup, and two 100-yard games. The Chargers allow 122.0 rushing yards per game. With the Ravens turning to a quarterback who is new to the offense, Henry is their most reliable weapon. He has fumbled only once all season, and Baltimore will likely hand him the ball early and often to take pressure off the passing game.

Chargers vs. Ravens Odds

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