How to Watch Browns vs. Jets: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Cleveland Browns visit the New York Jets on Sunday, October 11, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. The Browns are 3-1 after a 27-24 win over Pittsburgh on Oct. 1. The Jets are 1-3 after a 23-12 loss at Chicago on Oct. 4.

Cleveland’s passing game ranks 21st in the NFL at 198.8 yards per game. The Browns have allowed 95 points through four games, 23.75 per game, and their turnover margin is minus-1.

New York’s passing game ranks 18th at 202.0 yards per game, and the Jets rank 27th in rushing at 84.0. The Jets have allowed 84 points through four games, 21.0 per game, and their turnover margin is plus-3, tied for fourth in the league.

The Jets are 1.5-point favorites over the Browns at DraftKings, with a total of 39.5 and a moneyline of -119 for the Jets and -101 for the Browns.

Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Browns vs. Jets

When: Sunday, October 11, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

The Jets are 1-3, and their offense has gone as far as Geno Smith's arm, which has produced 902 passing yards and five touchdowns for the 18th-ranked passing game at 202.0 yards per game. He threw for 321 yards at Detroit on Sept. 27, then dropped to 119 in the 23-12 loss at Chicago on Oct. 4.

Cleveland's turnover margin is minus-1, tied for 19th in the NFL. The priority is not handing Cleveland a short field.

Braelon Allen led the Jets in rushing in the 23-12 loss at Chicago on Oct. 4 with 59 yards, the most of any New York runner that day. Breece Hall leads New York with 163 rushing yards, and the Jets rank 27th in the NFL at 84.0 yards per game on the ground.

Cleveland has allowed 95 points through four games, 23.75 per game. Allen gives the Jets a second runner behind Hall when the passing game stalls.

Cleveland is 3-1 behind Deshaun Watson, who has 855 passing yards and six touchdowns for a passing game that ranks 21st at 198.8 yards per game. He threw for 268 yards in the 27-24 win over Pittsburgh on Oct. 1 and for 238 at Tampa Bay on Sept. 20.

The Jets have a turnover margin of plus-3, tied for fourth in the NFL. Protecting the ball matters against a team that has taken it away more than it has given it up.

Cleveland's passing game has leaned on Denzel Boston, who leads the Browns with 284 receiving yards and has two touchdowns. He had 95 yards at Tampa Bay on Sept. 20 and 89 against Pittsburgh on Oct. 1, the games where Watson threw for 238 and 268.

New York has allowed 84 points through four games, 21 per game. Cleveland leans on Boston against that defense, and Watson has trusted him more than any other receiver this season.

Browns vs. Jets Odds

Learn more about the Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets game and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

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