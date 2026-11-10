How to Watch Bills vs. Jets: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Buffalo Bills visit the New York Jets in Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at 1 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Bills have won four straight, the latest at Minnesota on Nov. 9, and lead the AFC East. The Jets have lost four in a row, so this division game is their chance to slow down the team at the top.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Bills vs. Jets

When: Sunday, November 15, 2026 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

Nine rushing touchdowns sit beside 2,027 passing yards, 12 touchdown passes and six interceptions on Allen's season line. He threw for 234 yards at Minnesota on Nov. 9, and Buffalo averages 239.8 passing yards per game as a team.

The Jets allow 197.8 passing yards per game, fourth-fewest in the NFL, and have 22 sacks. Allen can answer that with his legs as well as his arm. His six interceptions meet a New York defense that has intercepted only one pass all season.

Four 100-yard games and eight touchdowns have given James Cook III 814 rushing yards. He ran 31 times for 107 yards at Minnesota on Nov. 9, and Buffalo averages 4.5 yards per rush attempt as a team, while the Jets rank fourth-fewest in passing yards allowed at 197.8 per game.

New York allows 128.0 rushing yards per game, seventh-most in the NFL, and Buffalo runs for 146.6 per game. Against a Jets defense giving up that much yardage, Cook's 31-carry, 107-yard day at Minnesota is the template.

Only three interceptions and 2,078 passing yards, despite 28 sacks taken, make up Geno Smith's season so far. He also has 12 touchdowns. He completed 18 of 32 passes for 165 yards and no touchdowns at Kansas City on Nov. 8.

Buffalo allows 238.8 passing yards per game, fourth-most in the NFL, and has 17 sacks. New York's offense averages 204.7 passing yards per game, and the Chiefs allow 210.4, so this is a softer target than Kansas City was. Smith has been sacked 28 times, and Buffalo's pass rush has only 17 sacks.

Braelon Allen has 598 rushing yards at 5.0 yards per carry. He ran 21 times for 147 yards against the Raiders on Nov. 1, then carried eight times for 33 yards at Kansas City on Nov. 8.

Buffalo allows 91.6 rushing yards per game, seventh-fewest in the NFL, while New York runs for 105.2 per game as a team. That is a 114-yard swing between two games. His 5.0 yards per carry have to beat a Bills defense allowing 91.6 rushing yards per game.

Bills vs. Jets Odds

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