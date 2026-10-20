How to Watch Bengals vs. Ravens: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time - October 25, 2026

The AFC North matchup comes into focus this week as the Baltimore Ravens host the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2026 NFL regular season on Sunday, October 25 at 1:00 PM EDT at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Baltimore enters at 4-2, with 156 points scored and 132 allowed through six games, and this game gives the Ravens a chance to improve on their 0-1 division mark. Their profile has been built around a strong ground game that ranks third in the league at 151.5 rushing yards per game, along with an offense that ranks seventh in scoring at 26 points per game. The Ravens have also generated 15 sacks and a plus-2 turnover margin, which helps explain why they remain in the middle of the AFC North race despite coming in on a one-game losing streak.

Cincinnati arrives at 3-2 after five games and has been efficient through the air, with Joe Burrow leading the Bengals to 260 passing yards per game and 11 passing touchdowns. The Bengals rank second in the league on third down at 50 percent, and their defense has added pressure with 17 sacks, tied for fifth in the NFL. With a one-game winning streak, a 2-1 road record, and a 0-1 division mark of their own, Cincinnati heads to Baltimore with a chance to gain ground in a crowded division picture.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

When: Sunday, October 25, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

TV: CBS

Players To Watch

This matchup starts with Cincinnati's passing game, and Burrow is the center of it. Through the Bengals' first 5 games of the 2026 regular season, he leads the team with 1,361 yards and 11 touchdowns, while Cincinnati is averaging 260 passing yards per game and 25.6 points per game. That production matters even more in Baltimore because the Bengals have leaned heavily on the air attack, ranking 7th in receiving touchdowns and 8th in passing yards per game.

Against a Ravens defense allowing 22 points per game, Burrow's command on third down could be a major swing factor. Cincinnati has converted 50 percent of its third downs this season, the 2nd best rate in the league. IF Burrow keeps the Bengals on schedule and finishes drives through the air, Cincinnati gives itself a real shot to control the tone on the road.

For Baltimore, the game turns on whether Jackson can stress Cincinnati in both phases the way this offense is built to do. The Ravens are averaging 151.5 rushing yards per game, 3rd in the league, and 26 points per game, 7th in the league, which makes their quarterback the key figure in a matchup that should test Cincinnati's front and discipline.

Jackson leads Baltimore with 967 yards and 6 touchdowns, and the Ravens have been efficient overall with a 111.1 team passer rating and only 1 interception thrown in 6 games. That blend of ball security and run game pressure is what makes him so important in this divisional spot at M&T Bank Stadium. When Jackson is dictating pace, Baltimore can force the Bengals to defend every blade of grass.

When Baltimore needs a pass catcher to turn efficient quarterback play into chunk gains, Flowers is one of the most important names in this game. The Ravens are averaging 232.7 receiving yards per game, and their offense has produced a long completion of 54 yards this season. In a matchup against a Bengals defense that has already recorded 17 sacks in 5 games, quick separation and yards after the catch become especially valuable.

Cincinnati has allowed 21.8 points per game, so explosive plays may be the cleanest way for Baltimore to avoid long passing downs against that rush. A productive afternoon from Flowers would give the Ravens a needed outlet and help keep the offense balanced.

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