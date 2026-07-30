Houston Texans Over/Under Win Total: Will HOU Offense Catch Up?

Defense wins championships, but offense needs to play its part as well.

Never has that been more of the case for a team than it was for Houston in the most recent NFL playoffs.

Let's check out the Texans' Over/Under win total odds for the 2026 season.

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Houston Texans

Over 9.5: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Under 9.5: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

What to know: Houston has won at least 10 games in each of the last three seasons, including 12 wins in 2025. After starting last season 0-3, the Texans won 12 of their final 14 games, including a nine-game winning streak to close out the regular season before losing to the Patriots in the divisional round.

And they did it using defense for the most part.

The Texans had the No. 1 defensive unit in football last season, evidenced by the six points it allowed to Pittsburgh in the wild-card round. And although the Pats scored 28 in the divisional round, Houston had five turnovers, including four interceptions from C.J. Stroud.

Speaking of Stroud, he will surely be key to Houston's success in 2026. He was 9-5 as a starter last year, tallying 3,041 passing yards, 19 TDs and eight interceptions.

Odds: This upcoming season, Houston is the +110 first choice to win the AFC South, the +850 sixth choice to win the AFC and the +1800 ninth choice to win the Super Bowl.