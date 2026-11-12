National Football League
Harry Kane An NFL Kicker? Patriots Star Drake Maye Supports It
National Football League

Harry Kane An NFL Kicker? Patriots Star Drake Maye Supports It

Published Nov. 12, 2026 2:05 p.m. ET

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye fully endorses Harry Kane's dream of one day becoming an NFL kicker.

Maye spoke Thursday after practice at the campus of Bayern Munich — Kane's soccer team — ahead of Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

"It would be cool to see him try," Maye said. "He’s dealt with pressure, that's one of the biggest things about kicking in the National Football League is the pressure of it. He does that for a living. So, I don’t think he’d have any problem."

Kane, a longtime Patriots fan, recently became the first Englishman in 25 years to win the Ballon d’Or, soccer’s award for the best player in the world.

The 33-year-old England captain this month signed a contract extension to stay at Bayern until 2029, so it’s unclear when he’d be ready to give NFL kicking a shot.

Kane has mused over the years about trying it. He has even floated the idea of combining his NFL dream with joining a Major League Soccer team.

After winning the AFC in 2025, Drake Maye and the Patriots are just 5-4 in the 2026 NFL season. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

"I think I’ve seen him maybe kick a few, and he looked pretty good," Maye said. "No doubt, he does that for a living, so I’m sure he’d be just fine."

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little weighed in on Kane a few days after booting a game-winning 57-yard field goal to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 19-17 in London a month ago. Little said Kane's biggest adjustment would be shifting from star striker to bit player. As a kicker, he said, "You’re out there just to back everyone up basically."

Bayern is still celebrating its first Ballon d’Or winner in 45 years. It’s also the first for any player at a German club since 1996.

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry said he doesn't know much about soccer but was well aware of the Bayern star: "He’s a dawg — lot of respect for Harry Kane."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: QB Stock Market Week 10: Examining Jordan Love’s Masterpiece; Caleb Williams’ Outlier?

QB Stock Market Week 10: Examining Jordan Love’s Masterpiece; Caleb Williams’ Outlier?

recommended
  1. NFL Trending Image: Did The Vikings Win The Deadline? 5 Takeaways From The NFL Trade Deadline

    Did The Vikings Win The Deadline? 5 Takeaways From The NFL Trade Deadline

    NFL Trending Image: Rams Reportedly Pursued Blockbuster Trade For Chargers WR Ladd McConkey

    Rams Reportedly Pursued Blockbuster Trade For Chargers WR Ladd McConkey

    NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL Power Rankings Week 10: NFC North Takes Over The Top 10, Thanks To Packers

    2026 NFL Power Rankings Week 10: NFC North Takes Over The Top 10, Thanks To Packers

  2. NFL Trending Image: All-In Jaguars Were Smart To Pounce At Trade Deadline To Give Them Title Shot

    All-In Jaguars Were Smart To Pounce At Trade Deadline To Give Them Title Shot

    NFL Trending Image: Giants Reportedly Pursued Trade For Falcons Superstar RB Bijan Robinson

    Giants Reportedly Pursued Trade For Falcons Superstar RB Bijan Robinson

    NFL Trending Image: Packers Matt LaFleur 'Surprised' Raiders Didn't Get More In Kirk Cousins Trade

    Packers Matt LaFleur 'Surprised' Raiders Didn't Get More In Kirk Cousins Trade

  3. NFL Trending Image: Jordan Love Has Mastered Green Bay's Offense; Analyzing Drake Maye's Interceptions

    Jordan Love Has Mastered Green Bay's Offense; Analyzing Drake Maye's Interceptions

    NFL Trending Image: Blockbuster Reunion: Vikings Trade For Raiders QB Kirk Cousins

    Blockbuster Reunion: Vikings Trade For Raiders QB Kirk Cousins

    NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL Odds: Which Teams Are Favored To Vie For Super Bowl LXI?

    2026 NFL Odds: Which Teams Are Favored To Vie For Super Bowl LXI?

Item 1 of 3
NFL trending
NFL Trending Image: Did The Vikings Win The Deadline? 5 Takeaways From The NFL Trade Deadline
Did The Vikings Win The Deadline? 5 Takeaways From The NFL Trade Deadline
NFL Trending Image: Rams Reportedly Pursued Blockbuster Trade For Chargers WR Ladd McConkey
Rams Reportedly Pursued Blockbuster Trade For Chargers WR Ladd McConkey
NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL Power Rankings Week 10: NFC North Takes Over The Top 10, Thanks To Packers
2026 NFL Power Rankings Week 10: NFC North Takes Over The Top 10, Thanks To Packers
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Patriots vs Lions on FOX One Watch Patriots vs LionsWatch Panthers vs Saints on FOX One Watch Panthers vs SaintsWatch Texans vs Browns on FOX One Watch Texans vs BrownsWatch Jaguars vs Titans on FOX One Watch Jaguars vs TitansWatch Vikings vs Packers on FOX One Watch Vikings vs PackersWatch 49ers vs Cowboys on FOX One Watch 49ers vs Cowboys
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes