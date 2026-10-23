Packers LB Zaire Franklin To Miss Sunday's Game Against Lions With Injury

Green Bay linebacker Zaire Franklin has a shin injury that will keep him from playing Sunday at Detroit, leaving the Packers without their second-leading tackler.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Friday that Franklin took a knee to the shin during a collision and wouldn’t be available for the Lions game. Franklin had been added to the injury report on Thursday.

"I don’t think it’s going to be anything too long-term, but just an unfortunate deal," LaFleur said. "It happens when you play football, especially the way our guys have been practicing. But I think we’ve got a lot of confidence in (Isaiah) McDuffie and (Ty’Ron) Hopper and Nick Niemann if need be to go in there and do a great job for us."

Franklin has 41 tackles in his first year with Green Bay after spending eight seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, who drafted him out of Syracuse in 2018. The Packers acquired him in a trade for defensive tackle Colby Wooden in March. Franklin was named to the Pro Bowl in 2024 with Indianapolis, and was also a 2nd Team All-Pro, thanks to leading the NFL with 173 combined tackles.

Linebackers Isaiah McDuffie, Tyrone Hopper and Nick Niemann have 22, 12 and five combined tackles this season, with McDuffie making two starts in six games. Green Bay’s top tackler is safety Evan Williams, who has 49 stops.

The Packers (4-2) will be seeking their fourth straight win Sunday when they face the Lions (3-2).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.