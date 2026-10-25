Jets' Geno Smith, Garrett Wilson Downplay Heated Exchange In Loss To Dolphins

The New York Jets fell in a high-scoring battle to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon, but the 28-25 final score was far from the biggest storyline of the game.

With the Jets' offense struggling early, quarterback Geno Smith and wide receiver Garrett Wilson were seen having a heated exchange on the sideline. While it’s unclear what prompted the confrontation, Wilson was only targeted three times all afternoon, finishing with

Smith quickly put an end to the speculation during his postgame conference when reporters asked about the exchange.

"I don't remember that," Smith said. "He [Wilson] might have been yelling, but I don't think he was yelling at me."

Smith finished strong, keeping the Jets' offense in contention until the final whistle. He ended the day completing 23 of 30 passes for 287 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.

Wilson, on the other hand, was far less involved, hauling in just two of his three targets for 26 yards. Meanwhile, rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. delivered another standout performance, pulling in five receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown.

In his postgame press conference, Wilson shut down speculation surrounding the sideline altercation. Rather than a heated argument, Wilson claimed he and Smith were simply collaborating.

"We were collaborating," Wilson told reporters. "I don't even think I was talking to Geno. I think we were both heated, but not at each other at all."

Whether or not Smith and Wilson are having chemistry issues, the Jets' offense is struggling to consistently push the ball downfield. Getting Wilson on the same page, continuing the emergence of Cooper Jr., and getting Breece Hall back to full health can't come soon enough.