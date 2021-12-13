FOX Bet Super 6: Win a house for free this holiday season

National Football League
4 hours ago

You already know that FOX Bet Super 6 is your best place to try to win hundreds of thousands of dollars every single week absolutely for free. Now, with the holiday season upon us, you have a chance to take the house for all it's worth — literally! 

You see, here's the thing: Terry Bradshaw has given away so much money (closing in on $6 million in FOX Bet Super 6 winnings given to fans just like you, in fact!) that he's claiming to be out of cash — and this time, he says he means it.

So Terry came up with the idea of spinning the Super 6 prize wheel to see what he'd give away this holiday season, only for that magnificent wheel to land on, well, a house! 

It's all part of the FOX Bet Super 6 Christmas Day contest, which you can play right now live in the FOX Bet Super 6 app by downloading the app to your mobile device

But unlike most Super 6 contests, you don't necessarily have to get six questions right about the Christmas Day NFL games to score big. Instead, this house giveaway is a sweepstakes, meaning one random player who enters will be selected to win $250,000 toward the purchase of a home (or $250,000 cash, if you'd prefer)!

So yes, while there will be a Super 6 jackpot on Christmas Day, everyone will have a chance to win a house this holiday season thanks to FOX Bet Super 6! All you have to do is download the FOX Bet Super 6 app if you haven't already, then enter the "Win A House" NFL Christmas Special contest. Make your picks for Browns versus Packers next Saturday, then make sure to enter the sweepstakes after you lock in your picks. 

You can only win the house if you enter the sweepstakes, too, so don't forget — because each and every eligible player who enters has a chance to win!

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars, including a $10,000 prize on the Big Noon Kickoff game of the week, the weekly College Football Saturday contest and, of course, the weekly Sunday NFL Challenge. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

