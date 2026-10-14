National Football League
National Football League
Falcons vs. Bears Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 6
Published Oct. 18, 2026 1:00 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The Chicago Bears will visit the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in a Week 6 NFL showdown on FOX.
Let’s take a look at the odds for Falcons vs. Bears at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 18.
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Moneyline
- Bears: -122
- Falcons: +102
Spread
- Bears -1.5: -108
- Falcons +1.5: -112
Over/Under
- Over 51.5: -102
- Under 51.5: -118
From FOX Sports Research:
- Quarterback uncertainty: Caleb Williams (hamstring) and Michael Penix Jr. (ribs) are both nursing injuries but could play Sunday. If both suit up, it would mark their first NFL meeting after Penix’s Washington beat Williams’ USC 52-42 in 2023.
- Ground game showdown: The Bears (173.2 rushing yards per game) and Falcons (166.8) boast the NFL’s top two rushing offenses.
- Bijan leads the way: Bijan Robinson leads the NFL with 580 rushing yards and could become the first Falcons player to win the league’s rushing title.
- Chicago’s dynamic duo: D’Andre Swift (354 rushing yards) and Kyle Monangai (324) make the Bears the only team with two players with at least 300 rushing yards this season.
- London piling up yards: Drake London ranks fourth in the NFL with 488 receiving yards but has yet to catch a touchdown. He has recorded at least 95 receiving yards in three straight games, tied for the longest active streak in the league.
How to Watch Bears vs. Falcons
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
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