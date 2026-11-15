National Football League
Bucs QB Baker Mayfield's Week 11 Status Reportedly In Doubt With Ankle Injury
National Football League

Bucs QB Baker Mayfield's Week 11 Status Reportedly In Doubt With Ankle Injury

Published Nov. 15, 2026 12:41 p.m. ET

Even with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers enjoying their Week 10 bye, the challenge only gets steeper coming out of it. The offense showed flashes against the Chicago Bears prior to the break, but the Bucs might head into their Week 11 matchup without their starting quarterback.

According to NFL Network, Baker Mayfield is dealing with a lower leg injury (ankle/foot) and his status for next week's game against the Detroit Lions is in doubt. He has been in and out of a walking boot in recent days and has been rehabbing throughout the bye week.

The injury is not expected to be a long-term issue for Mayfield, but it could be a challenge to be ready for the Lions. If that’s the case, head coach Todd Bowles and his coaching staff are once again expected to roll with undrafted rookie backup Jalon Daniels.

For a Buccaneers team still very much in the NFC South race, Mayfield’s injury couldn't have come at a worse time. The division is living up to its reputation as one of the league's worst, putting the 3-6 Buccaneers right in the thick of things.

With Carolina and New Orleans battling each other during Tampa Bay's bye, the Buccaneers still hold an unbeaten 2-0 division record. They'll come from the break just a game out of first place, keeping their path to the NFC South crown wide open heading into next week.

The key to a playoff spot still rides on Mayfield's health.

Through six games this season, the veteran quarterback has shown inconsistent play while battling a string of injuries going back to the Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He suffered a dislocated right thumb in that game and was sidelined for three games.

Even when Mayfield has played, the production simply hasn't been there. Through his six games on the field, he's completed 60.6% of his passes for 922 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions with a 74.9 passer rating.

Still, if the Buccaneers want to get back to the playoffs, Mayfield's availability will be invaluable down the stretch.

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