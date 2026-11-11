Browns vs. Texans Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 10

The Houston Texans will visit the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in a Week 10 NFL showdown on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Browns vs. Texans at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 15.

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Texans @ Browns Odds

Moneyline

Texans: -230

Browns: +190

Spread

Texans -4.5: -108

Browns +4.5: -112

Over/Under

Over 41.5: -102

Under 41.5: -118

Texans @ Browns Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

The Texans lead the NFL with 21 sacks without blitzing. The Browns have allowed 21 sacks against non-blitz looks, the second most in the league.

Will Anderson Jr. leads the NFL with 9.5 sacks and has 11 in six road games since the start of the 2025 playoffs. Deshaun Watson has taken a league-high 33 sacks despite missing Week 9.

C.J. Stroud has thrown 16 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. In his only career game against Cleveland, he threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions in a 45-14 playoff win.

Cleveland has forced a turnover in eight straight games, tied for the longest active streak in the NFL. Houston has committed a league-low four turnovers in eight games.

Cleveland ranks 31st in total yards through the first three quarters (183.1 per game) and has been tied or trailing in all nine games this season.

The Pick: Texans -4.5

How to Watch Browns vs. Texans