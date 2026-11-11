National Football League
National Football League
Browns vs. Texans Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 10
Updated Nov. 13, 2026 2:34 p.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The Houston Texans will visit the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in a Week 10 NFL showdown on FOX.
Let’s take a look at the odds for Browns vs. Texans at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 15.
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Moneyline
- Texans: -230
- Browns: +190
Spread
- Texans -4.5: -108
- Browns +4.5: -112
Over/Under
- Over 41.5: -102
- Under 41.5: -118
From FOX Sports Research:
- The Texans lead the NFL with 21 sacks without blitzing. The Browns have allowed 21 sacks against non-blitz looks, the second most in the league.
- Will Anderson Jr. leads the NFL with 9.5 sacks and has 11 in six road games since the start of the 2025 playoffs. Deshaun Watson has taken a league-high 33 sacks despite missing Week 9.
- C.J. Stroud has thrown 16 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. In his only career game against Cleveland, he threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions in a 45-14 playoff win.
- Cleveland has forced a turnover in eight straight games, tied for the longest active streak in the NFL. Houston has committed a league-low four turnovers in eight games.
- Cleveland ranks 31st in total yards through the first three quarters (183.1 per game) and has been tied or trailing in all nine games this season.
How to Watch Browns vs. Texans
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, OH
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