National Football League
Browns vs. Texans Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 10
National Football League

Browns vs. Texans Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 10

Updated Nov. 13, 2026 2:34 p.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
FOX Sports Research

The Houston Texans will visit the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in a Week 10 NFL showdown on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Browns vs. Texans at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 15.

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

 Houston Texans Cleveland Browns Texans @ Browns Odds

Moneyline

  • Texans: -230
  • Browns: +190

Spread

  • Texans -4.5: -108
  • Browns +4.5: -112

Over/Under

  • Over 41.5: -102
  • Under 41.5: -118
 

 Houston Texans Cleveland Browns Texans @ Browns Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research: 

  • The Texans lead the NFL with 21 sacks without blitzing. The Browns have allowed 21 sacks against non-blitz looks, the second most in the league.
  • Will Anderson Jr. leads the NFL with 9.5 sacks and has 11 in six road games since the start of the 2025 playoffs. Deshaun Watson has taken a league-high 33 sacks despite missing Week 9.
  • C.J. Stroud has thrown 16 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. In his only career game against Cleveland, he threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions in a 45-14 playoff win.
  • Cleveland has forced a turnover in eight straight games, tied for the longest active streak in the NFL. Houston has committed a league-low four turnovers in eight games.
  • Cleveland ranks 31st in total yards through the first three quarters (183.1 per game) and has been tied or trailing in all nine games this season.

 Houston Texans Cleveland Browns The Pick: Texans -4.5

How to Watch Browns vs. Texans

 
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: How The FAA Ground Stop Is Affecting CFB, NFL This Weekend

How The FAA Ground Stop Is Affecting CFB, NFL This Weekend

recommended
  1. NFL Trending Image: Tom Brady Opens Up About 'Complicated' Relationship With Michigan

    Tom Brady Opens Up About 'Complicated' Relationship With Michigan

    NFL Trending Image: 2027 NFL Draft QB Power Rankings: Drew Mestemaker, Arch Manning In Tight Battle For No. 1

    2027 NFL Draft QB Power Rankings: Drew Mestemaker, Arch Manning In Tight Battle For No. 1

    NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL Quarterback Tiers: The Three QBs At The Top; Who's Replacement Level?

    2026 NFL Quarterback Tiers: The Three QBs At The Top; Who's Replacement Level?

  2. NFL Trending Image: NFL Trade Deadline: Who Were Biggest Winners, Losers? League Execs React To Top Deals

    NFL Trade Deadline: Who Were Biggest Winners, Losers? League Execs React To Top Deals

    NFL Trending Image: Second-Half Breakout Candidates: 25 Players Who Could Emerge In Season's Homestretch

    Second-Half Breakout Candidates: 25 Players Who Could Emerge In Season's Homestretch

    NFL Trending Image: The Top-50 NFL Players In The First Half Of The 2026 Season, Ranked

    The Top-50 NFL Players In The First Half Of The 2026 Season, Ranked

  3. NFL Trending Image: Chiefs Star Kenneth Walker III Has Groin Injury; Will He Play vs. Falcons?

    Chiefs Star Kenneth Walker III Has Groin Injury; Will He Play vs. Falcons?

    NFL Trending Image: That Was Fast! Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell Reveals Kirk Cousins Timeline

    That Was Fast! Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell Reveals Kirk Cousins Timeline

    NFL Trending Image: Sean McVay Gives Injury Updates On Rams Stars Myles Garrett, Trent McDuffie

    Sean McVay Gives Injury Updates On Rams Stars Myles Garrett, Trent McDuffie

Item 1 of 3
NFL trending
NFL Trending Image: Tom Brady Opens Up About 'Complicated' Relationship With Michigan
Tom Brady Opens Up About 'Complicated' Relationship With Michigan
NFL Trending Image: 2027 NFL Draft QB Power Rankings: Drew Mestemaker, Arch Manning In Tight Battle For No. 1
2027 NFL Draft QB Power Rankings: Drew Mestemaker, Arch Manning In Tight Battle For No. 1
NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL Quarterback Tiers: The Three QBs At The Top; Who's Replacement Level?
2026 NFL Quarterback Tiers: The Three QBs At The Top; Who's Replacement Level?
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Patriots vs Lions on FOX One Watch Patriots vs LionsWatch Panthers vs Saints on FOX One Watch Panthers vs SaintsWatch Texans vs Browns on FOX One Watch Texans vs BrownsWatch Jaguars vs Titans on FOX One Watch Jaguars vs TitansWatch Vikings vs Packers on FOX One Watch Vikings vs PackersWatch 49ers vs Cowboys on FOX One Watch 49ers vs Cowboys
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes