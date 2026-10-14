Browns vs. Ravens Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 6

The Baltimore Ravens will visit the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in a Week 6 NFL showdown on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Browns vs. Ravens at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 18.

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Ravens @ Browns Odds

Moneyline

Ravens: -258

Browns: +210

Spread

Ravens -5.5: -105

Browns +5.5: -115

Over/Under

Over 42.5: -118

Under 42.5: -102

Ravens @ Browns Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Baltimore’s offensive edge: The Ravens rank sixth in scoring (29.2 points per game), fifth in total offense (394.2 yards per game) and third in rushing (164.4 yards per game).

Lamar’s status looms: Lamar Jackson’s availability remains uncertain, but he leads the NFL with a 119.6 passer rating and owns a 10-4 career record against Cleveland.

Huntley can deliver: If Jackson can’t play, Tyler Huntley enters with a 109.8 passer rating this season. He completed all 11 passes over Baltimore’s final two drives in its Week 5 overtime win, accounting for a passing and rushing touchdown.

Cleveland’s record masks concerns: Despite sitting at 3-2, the Browns have a minus-19 point differential, the worst of any team at .500 or better.

Watson under pressure: Deshaun Watson has taken an NFL-high 19 sacks, including eight in Week 5. He also posted season lows in completion percentage (45.5%), yards per attempt (4.7) and passer rating (69.6) in that game.

The Pick: Ravens -5.5

How to Watch Ravens vs. Browns