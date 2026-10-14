National Football League
National Football League
Browns vs. Ravens Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 6
Published Oct. 18, 2026 1:00 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The Baltimore Ravens will visit the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in a Week 6 NFL showdown on FOX.
Let’s take a look at the odds for Browns vs. Ravens at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 18.
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Moneyline
- Ravens: -258
- Browns: +210
Spread
- Ravens -5.5: -105
- Browns +5.5: -115
Over/Under
- Over 42.5: -118
- Under 42.5: -102
From FOX Sports Research:
- Baltimore’s offensive edge: The Ravens rank sixth in scoring (29.2 points per game), fifth in total offense (394.2 yards per game) and third in rushing (164.4 yards per game).
- Lamar’s status looms: Lamar Jackson’s availability remains uncertain, but he leads the NFL with a 119.6 passer rating and owns a 10-4 career record against Cleveland.
- Huntley can deliver: If Jackson can’t play, Tyler Huntley enters with a 109.8 passer rating this season. He completed all 11 passes over Baltimore’s final two drives in its Week 5 overtime win, accounting for a passing and rushing touchdown.
- Cleveland’s record masks concerns: Despite sitting at 3-2, the Browns have a minus-19 point differential, the worst of any team at .500 or better.
- Watson under pressure: Deshaun Watson has taken an NFL-high 19 sacks, including eight in Week 5. He also posted season lows in completion percentage (45.5%), yards per attempt (4.7) and passer rating (69.6) in that game.
How to Watch Ravens vs. Browns
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, OH
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