A.J. Brown vs. DeVonta Smith Odds: Which No. 1 WR Will Have Bigger Year?

DeVonta Smith is once again the big man on campus.

Smith went from being a Heisman Trophy winner in 2020, to the Eagles' No. 1 receiver as a rookie in 2021.

However, the very next season, A.J. Brown came to town.

Since then, the two have shared the spotlight on the outside in Philly, but Brown was almost universally regarded as the No. 1 wide receiver.

But now Brown is in New England, and Smith is back to where it all started — as the top wideout.

So, who will have a better 2026? Let's see what the odds say about the former teammates, as of July 27 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

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Most regular-season receiving yards

A.J. Brown: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

DeVonta Smith: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Most regular-season receiving TDs

A.J. Brown: -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)

DeVonta Smith: +155 (bet $10 to win $25.50 total)

During that rookie season, when Smith was the Eagles' top target on the outside, he caught 64 balls for 916 yards and five touchdowns in 16 starts.

Those are big-time numbers for a first-year player.

However, Philly landed Brown via trade prior to the 2022 season, giving the Eagles a two-headed monster.

In their first year together, Smith registered 1,176 yards and seven scores in 17 starts, while Brown tallied 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns (16 starts).

Brown was subsequently named a Pro Bowler for the second time in his career. He was also named second-team All Pro.

In 2023, Brown received the same accolades after putting up 1,456 yards and seven TDs (16 starts), and then in 2024, he was named second-team All-Pro again, tallying 1,079 yards and seven touchdowns (13 starts).

As for Smith, in 2023, he put up 1,066 yards and seven TDs (16 starts), and in 2024, he went for 833 yards and eight scores (13 starts).

Last season, Smith had 1,008 yards and four TDs, and Brown had 1,003 yards and seven TDs.

In June, Brown was traded to New England.

Joining Smith in Philadelphia is rookie wideout Makai Lemon, the 20th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. He had 1,156 receiving yards and 11 TDs at USC last season.

Brown will now serve as the top receiving option for Drake Maye in New England. He will lineup alongside former Packers wideout Romeo Doubs, who had 724 yards and six scores in Green Bay last season.