NASCAR All-Star Race highlights: Larson wins at North Wilkesboro
NASCAR All-Star Race highlights: Larson wins at North Wilkesboro

Updated May. 21, 2023 10:10 p.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series' May schedule continued Sunday with the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, and we had you covered with all the action from start to finish.

A pinnacle of NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season, the 2023 All-Star Race returned to racing’s roots, as drivers battled it out over 200 laps on the historic 0.625-mile track — marking its first appearance on the NASCAR schedule since 1996.

It was the 14th race of the 2023 Cup Series season, and Kyle Larson won the $1 million purse in Wilkesboro, North Carolina.

You can find a full list of winners so far this year, as well as the season's remaining schedule here.

Here are the top moments!

Setting the stage

Ahead of the action, FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass broke down what and who to watch out for in Sunday's race.

It's the king!

Two legends in the sport opened the race with a introduction of quintessential All-Star proportions.

Go green! 

It was an unforgettable start as the green flags waved, signaling the start to a star-studded spectacle.

New leader

After replacing his tires in an early pit stop, Kyle Larson cruised to the front of the pack as the race got underway.

Heated exchanges

Larson remained atop the leaderboard through the first few laps, but the battle for second place was a hotly contested one between Daniel Suarez and Bubba Wallace.

Larson kept his poise in front though, as he continued to ward off opposing drivers vying for position.

Race of inches

It doesn't get much better from an electricity standpoint than short track racing. Just watch how these cars jockeyed for an advantage on the shortened course.

Money Larson

Larson's display of crisp maneuvering and smart pacing allowed him to pull away comfortably from the field, winning the race by multiple seconds.

