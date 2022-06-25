NASCAR Cup Series
Martin Truex Jr. announces return to Joe Gibbs Racing in 2023 Martin Truex Jr. announces return to Joe Gibbs Racing in 2023
NASCAR Cup Series

Martin Truex Jr. announces return to Joe Gibbs Racing in 2023

1 hour ago

By Bob Pockrass
FOX Sports NASCAR Writer

LEBANON, Tenn. – Martin Truex Jr. still wants to drive a race car. So he will.

Truex said Friday that he would return to Joe Gibbs Racing in 2023 as the sides have agreed to terms for next season.

The 42-year-old Truex, the 2017 Cup champion, has weighed for the last six months whether to return to JGR or retire.

His announcement was pure Truex. During his weekly media availability – which typically include a question on his 2023 plans – the No. 19 JGR driver walked into the Nashville Superspeedway media center and simply said: "I’ll be back in the 19 next year." 

Martin Truex Jr. on why he decided to remain at Joe Gibbs Racing for 2023

Martin Truex Jr. on why he decided to remain at Joe Gibbs Racing for 2023
Martin Truex Jr. on how Joe Gibbs, Sherry Pollex and his recent championship near-misses influenced his decision to remain at JGR for 2023.

Three weeks ago, Truex said he was a little tormented in trying to figure out what to do. Currently sixth in the Cup standings, the winner of 31 Cup races said he took advice from many and made the decision on his own.

"The competitive side of me said, ‘I’m not done and I'm going to keep fighting,’" Truex said. "So here we are."

Truex said he just wanted to look at whether he wanted to continue racing and took his time as he learned NASCAR’s new Next Gen car. Obviously team owner Joe Gibbs had done his best to convince Truex to race at least one more year.

"I tried to just to think about all this myself and figure it out," Truex said. "Friends and family helped as well. I just wanted to look and make sure I was doing the right thing."

Truex told his team earlier Friday and said he was surprised that they were excited. It’s not that he thought they wanted him gone, but he said he underestimated the emotions they would have.

"They were happier than I expected them to be," Truex said. "I just didn’t realize what it meant to them for all of us to work together and the bond we developed. ... They’re a great bunch."

While he does have one Cup title, Truex has finished second in the standings in three of the last four years. He said that was a motivating factor. 

"I'd love to get another opportunity," Truex said. "I feel like the chances of that are still there. If they weren't, I wouldn't be here. I don't race for anything less than putting myself out there and doing the best we can do.

"I feel like we can still do it. So we’ll keep fighting."

And so will 2023 definitely be the last year?

"These decisions are not easy," Truex said. "It took me six months to figure out this one. Give me six more at least to figure out the next one, please."

Bob Pockrass has spent decades covering motorsports, including the past 30 Daytona 500s. He joined FOX Sports in 2019 following stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @bobpockrass. Looking for more NASCAR content? Sign up for the FOX Sports NASCAR Newsletter with Bob Pockrass! 

Get more from NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
NASCAR drivers still learning Next Gen cars at midseason
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR drivers still learning Next Gen cars at midseason

2 days ago
NASCAR optimistic about future, Clash returning to Coliseum in 2023
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR optimistic about future, Clash returning to Coliseum in 2023

5 days ago
Ross Chastain honors family history with watermelon celebrations
NASCAR Cup Series

Ross Chastain honors family history with watermelon celebrations

June 16
Is this the year NASCAR has more winners than playoff spots?
NASCAR Cup Series

Is this the year NASCAR has more winners than playoff spots?

June 13
Daniel Suarez logs first Cup win at Sonoma, makes NASCAR history
NASCAR Cup Series

Daniel Suarez logs first Cup win at Sonoma, makes NASCAR history

June 12
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes