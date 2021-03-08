Cup Series Kyle Larson is ready to unleash his potentially generational talent 20 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Bob Pockrass

FOX Sports NASCAR reporter

LAS VEGAS – Before he ever stepped into a NASCAR Cup Series car, many viewed Kyle Larson as a generational talent.

The only problem was that no one really seemed to know when Larson’s potential would turn into reality, as he won "just" six times in 220 starts at Chip Ganassi Racing prior to the 2020 season, a year viewed as a make-or-break one for Larson as a free agent.

Would he finally meet his potential at Ganassi? Or would he go race for sprint-car buddy Tony Stewart? Or would a perennial powerhouse, such as Hendrick Motorsports or Joe Gibbs Racing, sign the driver many call "young money" because of his ability to wheel a variety of race cars and win in them?

All of those questions vanished in April, when Larson casually used a racial slur in a joking manner to refer to one of his friends on what he thought was a private chat during an online racing event. Quickly dropped by sponsors and fired by his team, Larson spent the remainder of 2020 suspended by NASCAR.

While questions on whether he ever could come back swirled, his talent level indicated he would get another chance to drive. He had not won, but he had finished top-five in 25 percent of his Cup races and in the top-10 in 45 percent. Hendrick – whose car dealerships give him a big enough wallet that he could fund a car out of his own pocket or with business-to-business deals with vendors – was the perfect person to give a driver the caliber of Larson that opportunity.

Larson had no question on whether he could win in Hendrick cars. And he proved why he had no doubts on Sunday when he won in just his fourth start with the organization, capturing the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

That Larson won on a 1.5-mile track also didn’t come as a surprise. The intermediate tracks (tracks of more than one mile but not the banking of Daytona or Talladega) have been his best. But Hendrick has not thrived on those tracks in recent years, making some wonder whether Larson’s strength and Hendrick’s strength would match.

How’s this for strength? He led 103 laps on Sunday.

"Even before I ran a race, I had the confidence that I could win," Larson said. "Obviously, Chase Elliott won the championship [at Hendrick] last year. They were hitting as an organization, doing a great job at the right part of the year.

"With the rules not changing and stuff, I knew we were going to be competitive. I didn't know kind of what the learning curve would be going into the new race team, being around new people, all of that."

Larson’s team needed a win maybe more than Larson. They toiled with Jimmie Johnson the last couple of years, unable to get a win for Johnson before he retired with a 130-race winless streak.

"We knew from the year he had last year and everything that he went through last year, the way he positioned himself really well to go win a lot of races, just with the talent that he shows every week, we were hopeful," crew chief Cliff Daniels said.

"I would say [there was] a small amount of confidence that when he got in our cars that we would be right up front."

The organization had confidence Larson would win, they just weren’t sure it would happen this quickly.

"I've just watched him over the years, and I know how talented he is," Hendrick said. "Cliff has a really good team.

"I didn't really expect for it to come this quick because I just thought it would take more time to gel."

But, in reality, Larson has never seemed to need "time to gel" – the key to having success on dirt tracks comes with adapting to the situation. With a fast car and limiting mistakes, that should be enough to collect a roomful of trophies.

The only questions came because he didn’t win as often as many had expected in the Ganassi cars.

"I never really had goals," Larson said. "I just want to go out there and win a lot, win at a high rate like I did last year. Ultimately, [I want to] then win a championship. I think that's everybody's main goal. That's not going to change."

The win doesn’t do much for Larson as far as what he knows people want from him off the track, as he continues to work with organizations focused on the impact of racial injustice.

Bubba Wallace, NASCAR’s only full-time Black driver, congratulated Larson in victory lane.

"It meant a lot to have Bubba come to victory lane ... [and I] had a quick moment with him.," Larson said. "He said congrats. He's always believed in me. So that was special."

Other drivers congratulated Larson, including second-place finisher Brad Keselowski, who never doubted whether Larson would thrive at Hendrick.

"He's fought really hard for his opportunity to come back and making the most of it," Keselowski said. "I'm happy for him. I think I told him that, just happy for him.

"I wanted to win. I told him I wanted to win the damn race. But if I couldn't, I'm glad he did. We've all been kind of pulling for him."

Many drivers will pull for Larson because they can appreciate his talent. Those around him believe Larson – a driver who participated in the NASCAR diversity program through his Asian heritage – when he says he was ignorant and that his use of the word didn’t come from a place of hate.

Hendrick certainly believes that. And he loves to win. So he certainly hopes the win Sunday will mark the first of many victories as well as potential championships.

"We knew his talent," Hendrick said. "I've worked with Kyle when he was at Ganassi. I've always had a relationship with him.

"He's just a heck of a talent. I think the energy that he has brought to our company, along with the energy to see all the cars run as good as they're running, has got the whole organization on their toes."

Thinking Out Loud

The race at Vegas was a good one, especially for the much-panned high-downforce, 550 horsepower aerodynamic package that NASCAR uses on ovals 1.5 miles and bigger (except Daytona and Talladega).

NASCAR had hoped this package would bring drafting into play more, as well as limit the advantage of clean air for the leader. Clean air is, and will always be, an advantage, but with a tire that had the right amount of wear to force crew chiefs into decisions of whether to take tires or stay out on pit stops, there were plenty of comers and goers.

For all those who want to complain about the aero package – your complaints have been heard. But it might be time to save your breath, because NASCAR’s Next Gen car in 2022 will hopefully generate more natural, better racing. There are just 10 points races left with the aero package used Sunday – two races at Pocono, Kansas and Atlanta, plus one race at Charlotte, Texas, Michigan and Vegas.

Stat of Note

Kyle Larson won in his fourth race at Hendrick Motorsports. The driver with the fewest starts with HMS in earning his first win had been Terry Labonte (he won in his seventh start).

Social Spotlight

They Said It

"Our cars are fast. [Larson] is a champion really. I'm so lucky to have him." – Rick Hendrick

