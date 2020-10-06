Cup Series From No. 88 to No. 48 37 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Bob Pockrass

Alex Bowman replacing Jimmie Johnson as the driver of the No. 48 car makes perfect sense for one simple reason: Bowman’s most notable NASCAR experience is having replaced Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the No. 88.

So, going from inheriting the number of the sport’s most popular driver to the number of a 7-time champion?

It’s kind of a 'been there, done that' moment.

And Bowman, who substituted in the No. 88 car for 10 races in 2016 and has driven it full-time since 2018, has a much longer racing resume. He owns two Cup victories, has advanced to the second round of the playoffs in each of his three full seasons at Hendrick Motorsports, and in that time has learned the ins and outs of fulfilling sponsor obligations.

“I can’t put my respect for Jimmie into words,” Bowman said in a news release. “To me, the No. 48 team’s legacy is about winning, but also how you go about your business.

“It’s leadership, confidence, work ethic, being a professional and holding yourself to a higher standard. No one will ever be Jimmie, and he’s given us a championship blueprint to follow.”

The 27-year-old Bowman loves cars, so he is a fit for sponsor Ally and its car financing programs. His crew chief will continue to be Greg Ives, who won five Cup titles working with Johnson.

The decision still leaves one big question: who will join the Hendrick Motorsports lineup next year?

The prevailing favorite is Kyle Larson, and if HMS wants to give Larson a fresh start, it could return to using past numbers 5 or 25 (or maybe Larson’s current sprint-car number 57?). Suspended since April after he used a racial slur during a radio chat that he thought was a private online racing channel, Larson released an essay Sunday on his education and growth during the last six months.

Larson must formally apply for reinstatement, and that should not be an issue. The Bowman car has been primarily sponsored by Axalta – which is moving all its races to William Byron next year – and Chevrolet. Whether Chevrolet, which dropped Larson quickly after the slur, would sponsor his car remains a question, but Hendrick has had a good track record of recently working deals with companies that have a tie-in to his automotive dealerships.

One of those is Ally, and the company – signed with Hendrick through 2023 to be the full season primary of the No. 48 car – has opted to align with Bowman, currently signed through 2021.

“Alex is absolutely the right driver to carry on the legacy of the No. 48 – and he deserves a sponsor as committed as he is,” said Andrea Brimmer, chief marketing and public relations officer for Ally.

“He’s young, hungry to win and ready to give it all he has.”

He’s also easy-going. He works tirelessly on the midget cars he owns and loves to race at the Chili Bowl. Possibly most importantly, he handled becoming the driver of the No. 88, not worrying about anyone who said he didn’t deserve the ride.

Bowman welcomed the fans of Earnhardt who wanted to follow him, and while hoping those who questioned him would still root for him, he understood those who went looking for someone else.

He now brings his own fan base to the No. 48 and likely has that same attitude – everyone who wants in is welcome to come along for the ride and those Johnson fans who want to go somewhere else, so be it. He has the race-winning trophies and playoff berths to give him the confidence behind the wheel.

“We have tremendous faith in this team,” team owner Rick Hendrick said. “Every season, Alex gets better. Not only do we see it in the statistics, but his confidence and leadership have truly blossomed.

“Today he’s a proven winner and playoff contender, and his best years are ahead.”

