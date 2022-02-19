NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 odds: Best bets for the 2022 Daytona 500 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

NASCAR fans, it's time to start your engines — and place your bets!

The 64th annual Daytona 500 takes place this Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX, with defending Cup Series champion Kyle Larson on the pole. And whether you're someone who was making wagers all football season long or a racing fan thinking about your first NASCAR bet, we have you covered.

Earlier this week, FOX Sports NASCAR writer Bob Pockrass ranked the entire Daytona 500 field in order of the likelihood each driver will emerge victorious on Sunday. Now, we've taken those rankings and compared them to the FOX Bet odds on who will win the 2022 Daytona 500 to give you the six best bets to consider for Sunday.

If you're new to betting, the numbers might be a little confusing. Here's what you need to know: The + number you'll see next to each driver is how much money you would win if you bet $100 and your pick wins the race, plus your original $100 bet back.

But you don't have to bet $100! In fact, we like to tell you how much you would make if you bet just $10 — which, of course, is also pretty easy to calculate. All you have to do is take off the last zero.

So if a driver is +1000 to win the Daytona 500, like Chase Elliott in the tweet above, that means a $100 bet would win $1000. A $10 bet would win $100, while a $1 bet would win $10 (and yes, you can bet just $1 if you want!).

Armed with that information, here are the bets to take a look at for Sunday's 2022 Daytona 500.

The (relative) favorite

As of Saturday morning, Larson is the co-favorite to win the 2022 Daytona 500 at +900, along with Denny Hamlin. They're followed by Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott at +1000. But of the top five favorites, Joey Logano could be the best bang for your buck.

Joey Logano: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Pockrass' thoughts: "The 2015 winner, Logano is known as a solid superspeedway (Daytona and Talladega) racer and was leading when his teammate, Brad Keselowski , wrecked him on the final lap a year ago. But Logano needs to get to the finish; he has four DNFs in the past six superspeedway races."

The potential repeat winners

There are 12 drivers with odds between +1500 and +2500 to win the Great American Race. We've picked out three who have been to victory lane at Daytona before and could score you a decent win on Sunday.

Austin Dillon: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Pockrass' thoughts: "Dillon has four top-10s — and a win in 2018 — in his past eight Daytona 500 starts. He was third a year ago and top-5 in each of the stages. He loves this style of racing and often is able to stay up front in them."

Kevin Harvick: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Pockrass' thoughts: "Harvick’s win came back in 2007, but his recent record — two consecutive top-5s in the 500 — shows that he avoids trouble and is there at the end. How much so? He has been running at the finish in his past five Daytona races, which is not an easy feat."

Kurt Busch: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Pockrass' thoughts: "The 2017 winner has four consecutive finishes of 22nd or worse in the Daytona 500. But Busch has renewed energy this season, with his move to 23XI Racing, and he will have some loyal friends from the Toyota camp who will draft with him."

Due for a win?

If you believe every dog has his day, a bet on a driver to finally take home his first Daytona 500 checkered flag could be right up your alley.

Martin Truex Jr.: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Pockrass' thoughts: "The 2017 Cup champion is 0-for-67 on superspeedways, the worst record of any active driver. He has finished 18th or worse in seven of his past nine Daytona races. On the plus side, he finished second in the 500 in 2016, losing by inches to Hamlin."

The longshot

Daytona is known for surprise winners. So why not consider a $10 wager that could win you over $1,000 if things break a certain driver's way (and yours)?

Corey LaJoie: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Pockrass' thoughts: "This will be LaJoie’s sixth Daytona 500, and he has back-to-back top-10s. He will hang back in the race and try to sneak his way to the front late in the event. Whether he can get a push for the win, though, remains to be seen."

Ready to place your bets on one of these six drivers? Do you have another pick in mind? Curious about head-to-head driver betting? Head on over to FOX Bet now for the full Daytona 500 odds list and much more.

