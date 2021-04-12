Cup Series Dale Earnhardt Jr. hopes Xfinity win leads to bigger things for Josh Berry 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Bob Pockrass

FOX Sports NASCAR Writer

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Dale Earnhardt Jr. can see all the suggestions online about drivers he should put in his cars.

But JR Motorsports isn’t a charity. It either finds sponsorship for its drivers or it takes drivers it likes with funding.

So to commit to a dozen Xfinity Series races for Josh Berry in 2021 without the sponsorship he normally would require wasn’t something Earnhardt did lightly. But Berry had won NASCAR’s 2020 national weekly series championship, which honors the top local drivers by awarding points based on finishes at their local tracks.

At 30 years old, Berry is known throughout the Carolinas as a strong racer. But he had never gotten a shot in the Xfinity Series running consistently over weeks, let alone months.

But with Sam Mayer joining the team after he turns 18 in late June, Earnhardt saw a prime opportunity to give Berry a chance on the ovals that the Xfinity Series runs in the first half of the season. This was a move to Earnhardt that symbolized the opportunity for the local racer – the thousands who have the talent but never get that chance.

"We have a financial budget and plan that will succeed this year, but we had to sacrifice and do some things that we probably typically weren’t comfortable doing in the past," Earnhardt said.

Berry’s season had been a roller coaster until Sunday (some might remember him for flipping off another driver last month) when he captured his first career Xfinity Series victory with a dominating triumph at Martinsville Speedway.

The driver seemed thrilled. The legendary team owner, who didn’t watch many of the final 25 laps until the last one when it appeared Berry would win, seemed emotionally spent.

"I never cried like I cried today over racing, over anything I ever did or anything my dad did," said Earnhardt, a member of the upcoming NASCAR Hall of Fame induction class and son of the seven-time Cup champion.

"I don’t know why that brought the emotion out of me because I never experienced that before. I just wanted this so bad for Josh."

Whether the win will produce anything for Berry, Earnhardt would love to think it would. But he knows the reality in racing, and one win might not cut it, at least not for a long-term partner.

In a few weeks, the biggest fear is that this win would be forgotten. And while Berry has talent and seems personable, a company might hesitate on a 30-year-old driver when most of the stars are in their 20s (and many in their early- or mid-20s.).

"I don’t know what a win means to the world anymore in terms of creating opportunities and partners," Earnhardt said. "I’m optimistic. I’m always going to try to stay optimistic.

"We were able to put together a half a year for Josh and this gives us an opportunity to piece together more people to maybe get a full-time deal going. We just have to hope and be optimistic in that becoming a reality."

But even in the bigger picture is what kind of opportunities will this create for Berry. If a truck team that is OK but not great comes with an offer, does he take it? Does he go to an Xfinity team not with the depth of JR Motorsports if he can run full-time?

Or does he continue to race the big short-track local events in the Carolinas and run the JR Motorsports program that fields drivers in those events? It’s not a bad life, but it’s not the Cup life that Earnhardt believes Berry is good enough to earn someday.

"I’m 30 – I can’t wait around for much if opportunities do present themselves," Berry said. "We’re just going to celebrate this and see what happens.

"I would sure hope this would open up some opportunities, but you never know in these times."

Berry wishes this would give him an opportunity to make the Xfinity playoffs, but getting a waiver to miss races – drivers must attempt every race to be eligible for the playoffs -- because of a lack of sponsorship is unlikely. Even as much as Earnhardt would want Berry to be in the playoffs for Berry’s sake, Earnhardt isn’t a huge fan of the waiver system.

He mainly is focused on Berry to get a full-time ride.

"That’s all I worry about," Earnhardt said in regards to the full-time ride. "The opportunity to compete for a championship or anything like that is not even in the back of my mind.

"I just want him at the race track and running."

Sometimes when an owner says that, it is easy to be skeptical. Of course, a team owner wants the best opportunity for his drivers.

But with Earnhardt, this comes from the heart.

And the wallet.

"We sacrificed as a company to do this with Josh this year and this moment today by far made that sacrifice well worth it, without question," Earnhardt said. "I will never regret the burden financially that we might have created for ourselves and we’ll work our way through it."

