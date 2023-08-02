Corey LaJoie signs multiyear contract extension with Spire Motorsports
Corey LaJoie will remain at Spire Motorsports as he has signed a multiyear contract extension.
LaJoie has driven for the organization since 2021. He sits 27th in the Cup standings but his average finish of 21.2 this year is three spots better than last year.
Spire has fielded Cup cars since 2019, and LaJoie was its first full-time Cup Series driver.
"I've grown, matured and developed my skills and will continue to improve myself and my extended family at Spire Motorsports for years to come," LaJoie said in a news release.
"We will continue stacking pennies and deliver for our great partners on and off the track. We're even more eager to bring our loyal fans on the journey with us."
The 31-year-old LaJoie is in his seventh season as a full-time Cup driver and his growth made him a possible candidate for other rides. He substituted for Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott earlier this year at Gateway when Elliott was suspended for a race.
On his podcast "Stacking Pennies," LaJoie said the deal is for more than a couple of years.
"Corey LaJoie took a chance on Spire Motorsports before we had any tools, any cars, or even a race shop," said Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson, whose organization had its cars prepared by Rick Ware Racing for its first two years. "He is part of the fabric of this race team so it's hard to put into words what his commitment means to [us].
"He made a very thoughtful and deliberate decision to return to Spire Motorsports. He had plenty of other opportunities and chose to stay the course. We're excited that Corey will continue to anchor this team and we're ready to keep making meaningful progress every time we unload."
Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including the past 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass, and sign up for the FOX Sports NASCAR Newsletter with Bob Pockrass.
