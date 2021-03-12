Cup Series 60-year-old Bill Lester to return to racing at same track as his historic Cup start 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Bob Pockrass

FOX Sports NASCAR Writer

Bill Lester, whose seven-year career in full-time NASCAR competition helped lay the foundation for Black drivers to compete in the sport, will make a one-race return to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series next week.

Lester, who has not competed in a NASCAR race since 2007 and has not raced competitively in six years, will drive for David Gilliland Racing in the March 20 race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The 60-year-old Lester, an engineer who quit his job in his 40s to go racing full-time, will use the race to promote his new book, "Winning In Reverse," while fulfilling his desire to compete.

"I’m sure there are going to be some raised eyebrows and some boobirds out there, but I don’t care," Lester said. "The fact is I believe firmly and wholeheartedly that I can do it.

"I’m not out there to set the world on fire. I’m out there to have a good run and a respectable run. And if I accomplish that, then I will have achieved my goal."

Lester was the first Black driver to compete in what is now the NASCAR Xfinity Series when he raced in 1999 at Watkins Glen. He competed full time in the trucks from 2002 to 2007, with three poles and seven top-10 finishes. He also drove in two Cup races in 2006; his start at Atlanta that year marked the first time a Black driver competed in a Cup race since Willy T. Ribbs did so in 1986.

"It’s home, and I like fast tracks," Lester said of racing Atlanta again. "It’s perfect. ... I believe I’m going to have a good experience."

Lester will drive the DGR No. 17 truck with Atlanta Ford Dealers on the hood, Camping World on the side panels and Tommy’s Express Car Wash on the decklid.

"I’ve talked about getting out of your comfort zone and pursuing your passion," Lester said. "Racing has always been a passion of mine

"I guess the stars aligned, and I’m doing it."

Although his NASCAR career ended in 2007, Lester competed in the Grand-Am Sports Car Series from 2008 to 2012, including a win in 2001 at Virginia International Raceway to become the first Black driver to win in the Grand-Am series.

Lester, who has primarily spent time with his kids while doing some public speaking and writing his book over the past few years, will do some simulator work to try to get a feel for what he will experience next week.

He hopes this race epitomizes the message of his book.

"Live your dream," Lester said. "No matter what the obstacle, if you believe in yourself and have passion for what you’re doing ... I believe you can be successful no matter what it is that you define success as.

"I define success as happiness."

Bob Pockrass has spent decades covering motorsports, including the past 30 Daytona 500s. He joined FOX Sports in 2019 following stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @bobpockrass.

