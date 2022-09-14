NASCAR Cup Series 2023 NASCAR schedule: Chicago, North Wilkesboro among Cup Series changes 14 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Bob Pockrass

FOX Sports NASCAR Writer

NASCAR released its 2023 national series schedule Wednesday, and while the two new additions to the Cup calendar already were known, one of the tracks losing a race was confirmed.

Texas Motor Speedway will have only one Cup event — in the NASCAR playoffs. NASCAR announced last week that the 2023 All-Star event will move from Texas to North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway. The other major change on the Cup schedule had already been announced, as the Road America race will move from the Wisconsin track to the streets of Chicago.

Other notable elements on the Cup schedule:

— The playoff schedule remains unchanged.

— The Martinsville race in April moves from a Saturday night to Sunday. There are only two Saturday night races: the traditional regular-season finale at Daytona and the Bristol night race in September. The rest of the Cup schedule is Sunday events.

NASCAR announces first street course race in Chicago in 2023 NASCAR announced the first-ever street course in Chicago as part of the 2023 Cup Series schedule.

Other series changes:

— The Xfinity Series race that was during the Texas All-Star weekend moves to Sonoma, and the Talladega playoff race moves to the Chicago street course. The additions of Sonoma and Chicago give the Xfinity series eight road courses, as it will continue to make a trip to Road America.

— The trucks keep their race from the Texas All-Star weekend, and it will be paired with an IndyCar race at Texas. The truck race at Sonoma moves to North Wilkesboro as a support race for the Cup All-Star weekend. The truck race from Knoxville (Iowa) moves to The Milwaukee Mile.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. describes the emotions of racing at North Wilkesboro "I almost wanted to cry. It was so emotional," Dale Earnhardt Jr. said of his feelings while racing again at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Looking for more NASCAR content? Sign up for the FOX Sports NASCAR Newsletter with Bob Pockrass!

Here are the schedules:

NASCAR Cup Series

* Feb. 5: Clash at L.A. Coliseum

* Feb 16: Duels at Daytona

* Feb 19: Daytona 500

* Feb. 26: Fontana

* March 5: Las Vegas

* March 12: Phoenix

* March 19: Atlanta

* March 26: Austin

* April 2: Richmond

* April 9: Bristol dirt

* April 16: Martinsville

* April 23: Talladega

* April 30: Dover

* May 7: Kansas

* May 14: Darlington

* May 21: All-Star at North Wilkesboro

* May 28: Charlotte

* June 4: Gateway (Madison, Ill.)

* June 11: Sonoma

* June 18: Off

* June 25: Nashville Superspeedway

* July 2: Chicago street course

* July 9: Atlanta

* July 16: New Hampshire

* July 23: Pocono

* July 30: Richmond

* Aug. 6: Michigan

* Aug. 13: Indianapolis road course

* Aug. 20: Watkins Glen

* Aug. 26: Daytona

Cup Series playoffs

* Sept. 3: Darlington

* Sept. 10: Kansas

* Sept. 16: Bristol

* Sept. 24: Texas

* Oct. 1: Talladega

* Oct. 8: Charlotte road course

* Oct. 15: Las Vegas

* Oct. 22: Homestead-Miami

* Oct. 29: Martinsville

* Nov. 5: Phoenix

NASCAR Xfinity Series

* Feb. 18: Daytona

* Feb. 25: Fontana

* March 4: Las Vegas

* March 11: Phoenix

* March 18: Atlanta

* March 25: Austin

* April 1: Richmond

* April 15: Martinsville

* April 22: Talladega

* April 29: Dover

* May 13: Darlington

* May 27: Charlotte

* June 3: Portland

* June 10: Sonoma

* June 24: Nashville

* July 1: Chicago street course

* July 8: Atlanta

* July 15: New Hampshire

* July 22: Pocono

* July 29: Road America

* Aug. 5: Michigan

* Aug. 12: Indianapolis road course

* Aug. 19: Watkins Glen

* Aug. 25: Daytona

* Sept. 2: Darlington

* Sept. 9: Kansas

Xfinity Series playoffs

* Sept. 15: Bristol

* Sept. 23: Texas

* Oct. 7: Charlotte road course

* Oct. 14: Las Vegas

* Oct. 21: Homestead-Miami

* Oct. 28: Martinsville

* Nov. 4: Phoenix

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

* Feb. 17: Daytona

* March 3: Las Vegas

* March 18: Atlanta

* March 25: Austin

* April 1: Texas

* April 8: Bristol dirt

* April 14: Martinsville

* May 6: Kansas

* May 12: Darlington

* May 20: North Wilkesboro

* May 26: Charlotte

* June 3: Gateway

* June 23: Nashville

* July 8: Mid-Ohio

* July 22: Pocono

* July 29: Richmond

Truck Series playoffs

* Aug. 11: Indianapolis Raceway Park

* Aug. 27: Milwaukee

* Sept. 8: Kansas

* Sept. 14: Bristol

* Sept. 30: Talladega

* Oct. 21: Homestead-Miami

* Nov. 3: Phoenix

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including the past 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @ bobpockrass , and sign up for the FOX Sports NASCAR Newsletter with Bob Pockrass .

Get more from NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.