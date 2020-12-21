Cup Series 20 Memorable Moments from 2020 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Bob Pockrass

FOX Sports NASCAR reporter

From Ryan Newman’s horrible wreck to Chase Elliott winning his first Cup title, there were plenty of memorable moments in NASCAR.

Here are my top 20 memorable moments for the year, plus a compilation of fun moments that didn’t make the list:

Honorable Mentions

No. 20

No. 19

No. 18

No. 17

No. 16

No. 15

No. 14

No. 13

No. 12

No. 11

No. 10

No. 9

No. 8

No. 7

No. 6

No. 5

No. 4

No. 3

No. 2

No. 1

Get more from Cup Series Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.

in this topic Cup Series