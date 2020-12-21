20 Memorable Moments from 2020

NFL
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
Minnesota Vikings
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Football Team
MLB
Arizona Diamondbacks
Atlanta Braves
Baltimore Orioles
Boston Red Sox
Chicago Cubs
Chicago White Sox
Cincinnati Reds
Cleveland Indians
Colorado Rockies
Detroit Tigers
Houston Astros
Kansas City Royals
Los Angeles Angels
Los Angeles Dodgers
Miami Marlins
Milwaukee Brewers
Minnesota Twins
New York Mets
New York Yankees
Oakland Athletics
Philadelphia Phillies
Pittsburgh Pirates
San Diego Padres
San Francisco Giants
Seattle Mariners
St. Louis Cardinals
Tampa Bay Rays
Texas Rangers
Toronto Blue Jays
Washington Nationals
NBA
Atlanta Hawks
Boston Celtics
Brooklyn Nets
Charlotte Hornets
Chicago Bulls
Cleveland Cavaliers
Dallas Mavericks
Denver Nuggets
Detroit Pistons
Golden State Warriors
Houston Rockets
Indiana Pacers
LA Clippers
Los Angeles Lakers
Memphis Grizzlies
Miami Heat
Milwaukee Bucks
Minnesota Timberwolves
New Orleans Pelicans
New York Knicks
Oklahoma City Thunder
Orlando Magic
Philadelphia 76ers
Phoenix Suns
Portland Trail Blazers
Sacramento Kings
San Antonio Spurs
Toronto Raptors
Utah Jazz
Washington Wizards
SOCCER
ARG Prim
Aust AL
Aust Bund
Brasil A
Bundesliga
ENG Champ
ENG L1
ENG L2
Eredivisie
Greek SL
Irish PD
Jupiler
La Liga
Liga MX
Ligue 1
NWSL
Primeira
Russian PL
Serie A
SPL
Swiss SL
Turkish SL
Uru PD
USL
Afr Cup
Algarve Cup
Argentina Supercopa
Belgian Super Cup
Bundesliga Playoffs
C Nations
C U17 Champ.
C U20 Champ.
C W Champ.
CCL
Conf. Cup
Copa Amér
Copa Lib.
Copa Rey
Copa Sud.
DFB Pokal
Dutch Shield
England Shield
Euro Cup
Euro Qual
Europa
FA Cup
FIFA WC
France Trophee
German DFL-Supercup
Gold Cup
Int'l Champ Cup
Italy Supercoppa
Lg Cup
Recopa Sudamericana
SheBelieves Cup
Spain Supercopa
U17 WC
U20 WC
UAE Super Cup
UEFA CL
UEFA Nations
UEFA Super Cup
WCQ - AFC
WCQ - CAF
WCQ - CONCACAF
WCQ - CONMEBOL
WCQ - ICPLY
WCQ - OFC
WCQ - UEFA
World Cup
WWC
NHL
Anaheim Ducks
Arizona Coyotes
Boston Bruins
Buffalo Sabres
Calgary Flames
Carolina Hurricanes
Chicago Blackhawks
Colorado Avalanche
Columbus Blue Jackets
Dallas Stars
Detroit Red Wings
Edmonton Oilers
Florida Panthers
Los Angeles Kings
Minnesota Wild
Montreal Canadiens
Nashville Predators
New Jersey Devils
New York Islanders
New York Rangers
Ottawa Senators
Philadelphia Flyers
Pittsburgh Penguins
San Jose Sharks
St. Louis Blues
Tampa Bay Lightning
Toronto Maple Leafs
Vancouver Canucks
Vegas Golden Knights
Washington Capitals
Winnipeg Jets
By Bob Pockrass
FOX Sports NASCAR reporter
From Ryan Newman’s horrible wreck to Chase Elliott winning his first Cup title, there were plenty of memorable moments in NASCAR.
Here are my top 20 memorable moments for the year, plus a compilation of fun moments that didn’t make the list:
Honorable Mentions
No. 20
No. 19
No. 18
No. 17
No. 16
No. 15
No. 14
No. 13
No. 12
No. 11
No. 10
No. 9
No. 8
No. 7
No. 6
No. 5
No. 4
No. 3
No. 2
No. 1
in this topic
share story
Cup Series
Snapping The Streak
Snapping The Streak
Bob Pockrass isn't concerned with winning streaks. He's laid out a list of drivers who could use a single win in 2021.
4 days ago
Cup Series
2021 Brings Change
2021 Brings Change
Bob Pockrass is here with all of the changes across the NASCAR landscape for the upcoming year.
December 14
Cup Series
No Clash Offers
No Clash Offers
Jimmie Johnson's services could be used at the Busch Clash, but nothing is in stone for the NASCAR legend, writes Bob Pockrass.
December 10
Cup Series
Switching Gears
Switching Gears
NASCAR moved a February race from California to the Daytona road course in its first 2021 schedule adjustment due to COVID-19.
December 8
Cup Series
A Question of When
A Question of When
When will Chad Knaus and Matt Kenseth enter the Hall of Fame? The end of 2020 brings intriguing questions, writes Bob Pockrass.
December 7
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info