'Get That Kid In The Indy 500': Will Buxton Reacts To 'Special' Myles Rowe

Myles Rowe left the duo hosting FOX Sports' "SPEED with Harvick and Buxton" in awe with his latest performance.

At the INDY NXT race at Worldwide Technology Raceway on Sunday, the 25-year-old driver went from starting in 24th place — the final spot on the grid — to driving through the entire field to win the race.

Going from last to first in any race is impressive, but Sunday's race featured 75 laps with no pitstops, and in the INDY NXT series, each car uses the same engine. So Rowe's result, which was the longest climb in the 40-year history of the INDYCAR development series, according to INDYCAR, came purely from outpacing and out-maneuvering his peers.

"No pit stops, no strategy, that's just pace, that's just skill," INDYCAR play-by-play announcer Will Buxton said on "Speed with Harvick and Buxton." "Everyone with the same car, everyone with the same engine. That was one of the single best open-wheel performances I've seen in a very, very long time."

NASCAR analyst Kevin Harvick added: "No matter what you drive, when you can go last to first, it is definitely something that is abnormal to the rest of the drivers in that series."

Is Myles Rowe the next big thing in INDYCAR? (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Rowe is in his third season in INDY NXT, and his second with ABEL motorsports. Sunday was his first win in eight races, and his third all-time in the series. Buxton believes he's proving he deserves a spot at the next level with a renowned team.

"This kid is so special," Buxton said. "We have to get that kid in the Indy 500. And I don't just want to see him in a seat, I want to see him in a good seat because, my God, he would electrify that place."

For now, Rowe will continue to dominate at the INDY NXT level as he tries to earn his spot in the INDYCAR Series.

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