When I ran into Jordan Vandergriff on Friday of the NHRA finale weekend at Pomona, we talked about how he sat next to me at the NHRA awards banquet the two previous years and how he’d have a much better table this year.

He didn’t win the championship, but a third-place finish in the standings was still something of a wild change.

In his first full NHRA season, Vandergriff had gone from broadcaster to championship contender driving for John Force Racing.

Jordan Vandergriff was a championship contender in his first full season driving NHRA (Getty Images)

For NASCAR fans, that is like the AJ Allmendinger story, going from TV back to the track ... except never having raced a full season prior to that moment.

Vandergriff had run a partial season in 2019 and then got a chance for a handful of races in 2025 in a substitute role that led to the 2026 full-time gig.

In between, he appeared on "The Bachelorette" and "Bachelor In Paradise" and spent a couple of years as a reporter for the NHRA telecasts on FOX.

Even if you don’t know Vandergriff, it is easy to see his trajectory as one of the top storylines of the 2026 NHRA season and one that could continue to resonate with even casual fans of the sport and racing in general.

It is a story of perseverance and hope and doing the most with a given opportunity. He won four events this year while coming up short on the final weekend when it came to winning the title.

"It’s a dream come true," he told me prior to the awards this year. "I never thought sitting with you last year at the banquet, this wasn't even a possibility. Everything that happened this offseason, everything that transpired and John Force calling me to give me a shot to drive ... [and] to have four Wallys [race trophies] and to be a contention on the final day of the year, is all you can ask for."

Funny Car driver Jordan Vandergriff as he drove through the shutdown area during the second round of eliminations at the Mopar NHRA Las Vegas Nationals in Nov. 2026. (Getty Images)

He does think all the television work helped him, especially being able to watch every run with a critical eye and talk to every owner and crew chief and driver in the paddock.

If someone drives for a team, their interaction with those on other teams — especially crew chiefs and owners — is minimal at best.

Vandergriff had no such limitations. He watched and he learned and that helped him thrive once he landed the opportunity.

"I learned so much that I was able to use to my advantage this year, and I think that I wouldn't have been such a good driver, honestly, if I didn't have those years with NHRA on FOX and everything I saw behind the scenes and what I studied about the drivers and driving these race cars," he said.

As far as the reality shows he was on, he thinks they didn’t hurt him as far as knowing how to handle pressure. But he doesn’t think there is much they can do to prepare him for driving a car at 340 mph.

"The nerves of the show were pretty high, but driving these race cars and doing it at a professional level, going almost 340 miles an hour — my top speed was 338 — nothing compares," he said. "And especially the nerves and the anxiety of [the finale], I can say that no, nothing compares to NHRA."

The fans do remember his brief "Bachelorette" appearance (he lasted just a couple of weeks).

"Some people over this year have brought me roses," he said.

And he’s very outspoken now that he’s dating. He’s dating NHRA Rookie of the Year Maddi Gordon.

Both of them are high-energy people.

"Having a mutual understanding of both the situations that we’re in, I think it helps," Vandergriff said. "It frees you up a little bit. She’s great, and she’s great for the sport."

Where does Gordon get her energy?

"Being around something that I love so much, like drag racing and doing what I love every single day, it would be impossible for me to not be happy," Gordon told me. "I would have to try to be upset or sad or not have a smile on my face. People ask me all the time, "How are you so smiling?’

"Heck, I'm at the drag races. How could I not be smiling?

Could these two be an NHRA power couple that generates interest? Certainly Tony Stewart and Leah Pruett generate interest among those who are familiar with racing.

But pairing someone who was on reality shows with a dynamic female racer who has won at the sport’s top level? The series certainly won’t hesitate to promote them as the young drivers (Vandergriff is 31) who could carry the sport after the current wave of older drivers retires — especially considering there are several older drivers fans have been following for years.

Vandergriff hopes he can build on 2026.

"There were definitely tougher times than this offseason," Vandergriff said. "I’m very fortunate. I’m going to sleep very well this offseason."

The Vandergriff storyline is going to be one that is fun to watch.

Maybe Vandergriff will be back doing pit reporting in, let’s say, 2050? Drag racers are known for some long career if they keep winning.

"Let me go win some more races and maybe a few championships as well," Vandergriff said. "And then we'll talk."