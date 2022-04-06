PGA odds: How Tiger Woods' odds have moved for the 2022 Masters

Golf - PGA - Masters Tournament - 4/7/2022
18 mins ago

When reports emerged that Tiger Woods was healthy enough to play in The Masters this week, bettors starting putting down money on him making an encore performance of his play at Augusta in 2019.

As a result, Woods' betting odds have shortened drastically throughout the week at FOX Bet.

For more, from gambling-friendly schedules featuring live, updating odds to expert analysis and the day's most-bet games, check out the golf section on the FOX Sports App and FOXSports.com!

RELATED: How to Bet The Masters

This week, the odds on the Big Cat winning his sixth green jacket have moved several times. FOX Bet opened Tiger's odds to win it all at +10000, which then moved to +8000 to +6600 to, briefly on Wednesday +4500 before currently settling at +6000 (bet $10 to win $610).

Jeff Stoneback, director of trading for BetMGM, said things were fairly quiet regarding Woods earlier in the week. 

Then Woods, who had multiple surgeries after a car crash in February 2021, started to catch the fancy of the betting public as the week went on.

"They are going bonkers now on Woods," Stoneback said Wednesday.

Bettors are hoping the Tiger Woods of 2019 shows up this week. Woods was +1400 (bet $10 to win $150) entering the 2019 Masters.

"We have seen plenty of action on Tiger as well – by far our biggest liability in the outright market," FOX Bet sports trader Dylan Brossman said.

Brossman added Thursday's opening round will be crucial in determining if Woods is going to make another run at a green jacket,

"You can’t win (The Masters) on Thursday, but you can certainly lose it. Call it cliché, but this adage certainly applies to Tiger Woods in 2022," Brossman explained. "If Tiger wants any chance to win another Masters, look for a boring, 70-74 score in Round 1 to remain within striking distance of the leader. 

"The days of Tiger grabbing the lead and running away with the tournament are likely behind him, but if he manages to make the cut, don’t count him out."

TIGER WOODS PROP BETS (at FOX Bet)

Make cut: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50)
Miss cut: -143 (bet $10 to win $16.99)
Cameron Smith, Tiger Woods both MAKE cut: +150 (bet $10 to win $25)
Cameron Smith, Tiger Woods both MISS cut: +700 (bet $10 to win $80)
First-round leader: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510)
Finish in top five: +900 (bet $10 to win $100)
Finish in top 10: +400 (bet $10 to win $50)
Finish in top 20: +175 (bet $10 to win $27.50)
Win by two or more shots: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010)

BET BOOST (at FOX BET)
Finish in top 40 (including ties): +100 instead of +200 (bet $10 to win $20)
Bogey-free first round (void if WD): +2500 instead of +2000 (bet $10 to win $260)

* Odds as of 4/6/2022

 

