Huge betting long shot Brian Harman wins 2023 Open Championship

Updated Jul. 23, 2023 1:41 p.m. ET

Brian Harman is in for a major celebration after capturing his first major championship, winning the rainy 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, on Sunday.

So, too, will be bettors who backed Harman at +12000 odds entering the tournament.

Harman, 36, won $3 million for claiming the final major of the 2023 season by shooting a 13-under 271. His previous best showing at the Open Championship was tying for sixth in 2022.

Bettors who plopped down $25 on Harman entering the tournament made a cool $3,000 profit!

Let's take a look at where Harman's Open victory ranks from a betting perspective.

Per FOX Sports Research, the former Georgia Bulldog golfer is the fourth-longest shot to win the Open Championship since 2000.

South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen pulled off the stunner of all stunners as he entered the 2010 tournament at +20000 (a $25 bet would've resulted in a $5,000 profit).

Northern Ireland's Darren Clarke was a +15000 choice when he won in 2011. A $25 wager would've resulted in a $3,750 profit.

Stewart Cink entered as a +12500 long shot entering the 2009 Open Championship when he beat Tom Watson in a four-hole aggregate playoff. A bettor who plunked down $25 on Cink would've won $3,125.

According to FOX Sports Research, here are the six longest shots to win the Open Championship since 2000:

– Louis Oosthuizen, 2010: +20000

– Darren Clarke, 2011: +15000

– Stewart Cink, 2009: +12500

– Brian Harman, 2023: +12000

Zach Johnson, 2015: +8000

Ernie Els, 2012: +4000

Open surprise winners Ben Curtis (2003) and Todd Hamilton (2004) were considered "field" wagers and did not have pretournament odds.

It was Harman's third PGA Tour win, to go with the 2014 John Deere Classic and 2017 Wells Fargo Championship. His previous best showing in a major was tying for second at the 2017 U.S. Open, and he won the 2003 U.S. Junior Amateur.

If Harman's victory is inspiring you to back another long shot, stay with FOX Sports for the latest sports betting news.

