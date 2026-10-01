How to Watch Nebraska vs. Penn State Volleyball: TV Channel, Streaming, Time

No. 1 Nebraska visits No. 16 Penn State on Thursday night at Rec Hall, a Big Ten matchup between two ranked teams. The Cornhuskers enter at 13-0 overall and 2-0 in conference play, winners of nine straight matches. Penn State is 9-3 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten.

Nebraska is coming off a 3-0 sweep of Ohio State at the Bob Devaney Sports Center last Saturday, taking sets 25-19, 25-10 and 25-12. Penn State's most recent result was a 1-3 loss to Tennessee on Sept. 20.

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Penn State Volleyball

Date: Thursday, Oct. 1

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: BTN

Stream: Watch three days free on FOX One

Location: Rec Hall, University Park, Pennsylvania

Nebraska vs. Penn State Preview

Nebraska has won nine straight matches and is unbeaten this season, holding the No. 1 ranking in the latest AVCA Coaches Poll. Penn State sits at No. 16 in that same Sept. 28 poll, after entering the year ranked higher.

The two teams split a pair of meetings last season. Nebraska won the regular-season matchup in straight sets on Oct. 3, but Penn State beat the Huskers in the NCAA semifinals on its way to the national championship.

Nebraska's Remaining 2026 Volleyball Schedule on FOX Networks

Here is every Nebraska match left this season that airs on FOX, FS1 or BTN, current as of Oct. 1. All times are Eastern and subject to change.

Thursday, Oct. 1: at Penn State, University Park, Pennsylvania - 7 p.m. ET (BTN)

Thursday, Oct. 8: at Indiana, Bloomington, Indiana - 6:30 p.m. ET (BTN)

Saturday, Oct. 10: vs. Wisconsin, Lincoln, Nebraska - TBA (FOX)

Saturday, Oct. 17: vs. Purdue, Lincoln, Nebraska - 5 or 9 p.m. ET (BTN)

Thursday, Oct. 22: vs. UCLA, Lincoln, Nebraska - 7 p.m. ET (FS1)

Saturday, Oct. 24: vs. USC, Lincoln, Nebraska - 9 p.m. ET (BTN)

Saturday, Nov. 7: at Oregon, Eugene, Oregon - 10 p.m. ET (BTN)

Sunday, Nov. 8: at Washington, Seattle - TBA (FS1)

Tuesday, Nov. 17: vs. Minnesota, Lincoln, Nebraska - 8:30 p.m. ET (BTN)

Nebraska's schedule also includes matches on B1G+ and other outlets outside FOX's family of networks. Stream every FOX, FS1 and BTN broadcast with FOX One, which brings all of FOX's Nebraska volleyball coverage into one subscription. The Big Ten Volleyball Tournament runs Nov. 20-25 at Fishers Event Center in Fishers, Indiana, and FOX will air the championship match at 8 p.m. ET on Nov. 25 if the Huskers advance that far.

Nebraska's schedule is subject to change. Check back for updated start times and TV designations.