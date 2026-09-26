How to Watch Nebraska vs. Ohio State Volleyball: TV Channel, Streaming, Time

No. 1 Nebraska hosts Ohio State on Saturday night at Bob Devaney Sports Center, a day after the Cornhuskers swept Rutgers to open Big Ten play. Nebraska enters at 11-0, while Ohio State arrives at 8-3.

Nebraska is ranked No. 1 in the latest AVCA Coaches Poll, receiving 48 first-place votes and marking the 128th week in program history the Huskers have sat atop the poll, the most of any program in the poll's history.

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Ohio State Volleyball

Date: Saturday, Sept. 26

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: BTN

Stream: Watch three days free on FOX One

Location: Bob Devaney Sports Center, Lincoln, Nebraska

Nebraska vs. Ohio State Preview

Nebraska has yet to drop a match this season and ranks among the nation's leaders in several categories, hitting .318 as a team (seventh nationally) while holding opponents to a .081 hitting percentage, the best mark in the country. The Huskers also rank second in the Big Ten and ninth nationally in blocks per set at 2.89, and their +.237 hit margin leads the nation. Nebraska has racked up 74 service aces through 11 matches, a pace that would set a program record.

Ohio State's 8-3 record includes losses to Bowling Green, Ole Miss and Oklahoma, along with wins over Fresno State, Northern Kentucky, Winthrop, Southern Indiana, Youngstown State and Iowa, the last of those coming in a 3-1 decision on Sept. 25. Nebraska leads the all-time series with the Buckeyes 21-10 and has won the last three meetings between the two programs.

Nebraska's Remaining 2026 Volleyball Schedule on FOX Networks

Here is every Nebraska match left this season that airs on FOX, FS1 or BTN, current as of Sept. 26. All times are Eastern and subject to change.

Thursday, Oct. 1: at Penn State, University Park, Pennsylvania - 7 p.m. ET (BTN)

Thursday, Oct. 8: at Indiana, Bloomington, Indiana - 6:30 p.m. ET (BTN)

Saturday, Oct. 10: vs. Wisconsin, Lincoln, Nebraska - TBA (FOX)

Saturday, Oct. 17: vs. Purdue, Lincoln, Nebraska - 5 or 9 p.m. ET (BTN)

Thursday, Oct. 22: vs. UCLA, Lincoln, Nebraska - 7 p.m. ET (FS1)

Saturday, Oct. 24: vs. USC, Lincoln, Nebraska - 9 p.m. ET (BTN)

Saturday, Nov. 7: at Oregon, Eugene, Oregon - 10 p.m. ET (BTN)

Sunday, Nov. 8: at Washington, Seattle - TBA (FS1)

Tuesday, Nov. 17: vs. Minnesota, Lincoln, Nebraska - 8:30 p.m. ET (BTN)

Nebraska's schedule also includes matches on B1G+ and other outlets outside FOX's family of networks. Stream every FOX, FS1 and BTN broadcast with FOX One , which brings all of FOX's Nebraska volleyball coverage into one subscription. The Big Ten Volleyball Tournament runs Nov. 20-25 at Fishers Event Center in Fishers, Indiana, and FOX will air the championship match at 8 p.m. ET on Nov. 25 if the Huskers advance that far.

Nebraska's schedule is subject to change. Check back for updated start times and TV designations.