NCAA Women's Volleyball
How to watch Nebraska vs. Missouri volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Missouri Volleyball: TV Channel, Streaming, Time

Published Sep. 23, 2026 8:51 a.m. ET

No. 1 Nebraska closes its nonconference schedule Wednesday night, hosting Missouri at Bob Devaney Sports Center in a match that picks up where the two teams left off earlier this month. The Cornhuskers enter at 10-0, while the Tigers arrive at 7-4.

The teams' original meeting, part of the Big Ten/SEC Volleyball Challenge at Chicago's Wrigley Field on Sept. 6, was suspended. By mutual agreement, Wednesday's match will restart at 0-0 rather than count any of that action toward the final result.

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Missouri Volleyball

Nebraska vs. Missouri Preview

Nebraska has not lost a match this season and enters Wednesday ranked No. 1 in the latest AVCA Coaches Poll. Missouri's 7-4 record includes losses to No. 5 Louisville and No. 25 Oregon, along with wins over Arkansas State, Wichita State, Florida Gulf Coast and Bowling Green.

Nebraska holds a 74-3-1 lead in the all-time series and has won 18 straight matches against Missouri. The last meeting between the two came in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament, a Nebraska sweep.

Nebraska's Remaining 2026 Volleyball Schedule on FOX Networks

Here is every Nebraska match left this season that airs on FOX, FS1 or BTN, current as of Sept. 23. All times are Eastern and subject to change.

  • Saturday, Sept. 26: vs. Ohio State, Lincoln, Nebraska - 9 p.m. ET (BTN)
  • Thursday, Oct. 1: at Penn State, University Park, Pennsylvania - 7 p.m. ET (BTN)
  • Thursday, Oct. 8: at Indiana, Bloomington, Indiana - 6:30 p.m. ET (BTN)
  • Saturday, Oct. 10: vs. Wisconsin, Lincoln, Nebraska - TBA (FOX)
  • Saturday, Oct. 17: vs. Purdue, Lincoln, Nebraska - 5 or 9 p.m. ET (BTN)
  • Thursday, Oct. 22: vs. UCLA, Lincoln, Nebraska - 7 p.m. ET (FS1)
  • Saturday, Oct. 24: vs. USC, Lincoln, Nebraska - 9 p.m. ET (BTN)
  • Saturday, Nov. 7: at Oregon, Eugene, Oregon - 10 p.m. ET (BTN)
  • Sunday, Nov. 8: at Washington, Seattle - TBA (FS1)
  • Tuesday, Nov. 17: vs. Minnesota, Lincoln, Nebraska - 8:30 p.m. ET (BTN)

Nebraska's schedule also includes matches on B1G+ and other outlets outside FOX's family of networks. Stream every FOX, FS1 and BTN broadcast with FOX One, which brings all of FOX's Nebraska volleyball coverage into one subscription. The Big Ten Volleyball Tournament runs Nov. 20-25 at Fishers Event Center in Fishers, Indiana, and FOX will air the championship match at 8 p.m. ET on Nov. 25 if the Huskers advance that far.

Nebraska's schedule is subject to change. Check back for updated start times and TV designations.

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