NCAA Women's Volleyball
How to watch Nebraska vs. Wisconsin volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Wisconsin Volleyball: TV Channel, Streaming, Time

Published Oct. 10, 2026 9:23 a.m. ET

No. 1 Nebraska hosts No. 7 Wisconsin on Saturday night at John Cook Arena at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, a Big Ten matchup between two ranked teams. The Cornhuskers are 16-0 overall and 5-0 in conference play, and Wisconsin is 11-4 and 5-0.

Nebraska swept No. 15 Indiana 3-0 (25-15, 25-19, 25-19) in Bloomington on Oct. 8. Wisconsin swept No. 24 Illinois 3-0 on the road the same night, its seventh straight win.

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Wisconsin Volleyball

  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 10
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Stream: Watch three days free on FOX One
  • Location: John Cook Arena at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, Lincoln, Nebraska

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin Volleyball Preview

Nebraska holds the No. 1 ranking in the latest AVCA Coaches Poll, released Oct. 5. Wisconsin sits at No. 7 in that same poll.

The teams met once last season. Nebraska won 25-22, 25-19 and 25-13 at the Wisconsin Field House in Madison on Oct. 31, 2025. It was the Huskers' fourth straight sweep of the Badgers, the first time Nebraska had done that in the 39-match series.

Nebraska's Remaining 2026 Volleyball Schedule on FOX Networks

Here is every Nebraska match left this season that airs on FOX, FS1 or BTN, current as of Oct. 10. All times are Eastern and subject to change.

  • Saturday, Oct. 10: vs. Wisconsin, Lincoln, Nebraska - 7 p.m. ET (FOX)
  • Saturday, Oct. 17: vs. Purdue, Lincoln, Nebraska - 5 or 9 p.m. ET (BTN)
  • Thursday, Oct. 22: vs. UCLA, Lincoln, Nebraska - 7 p.m. ET (FS1)
  • Saturday, Oct. 24: vs. USC, Lincoln, Nebraska - 9 p.m. ET (BTN)
  • Saturday, Nov. 7: at Oregon, Eugene, Oregon - 10 p.m. ET (BTN)
  • Sunday, Nov. 8: at Washington, Seattle - TBA (FS1)
  • Tuesday, Nov. 17: vs. Minnesota, Lincoln, Nebraska - 8:30 p.m. ET (BTN)

Nebraska's schedule also includes matches on B1G+ and other outlets outside FOX's family of networks. Stream every FOX, FS1 and BTN broadcast with FOX One, which brings all of FOX's Nebraska volleyball coverage into one subscription. The Big Ten Volleyball Tournament runs Nov. 20-25 at Fishers Event Center in Fishers, Indiana, and FOX will air the championship match at 8 p.m. ET on Nov. 25 if the Huskers advance that far.

Nebraska's schedule is subject to change. Check back for updated start times and TV designations.

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